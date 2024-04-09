Critical issues regarding the transparency of offers to the public and supplies of the National Health Service. The Competition and Market Authority has concluded the fact-finding survey, launched in September 2023, dedicated to hearing aidssent to Parliament, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy, Agenas, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, signaling the opportunity to guarantee, also through legislative-regulatory interventions, a clear and distinct indication to the public of the price of the device compared to that of the related services offered to the user.

There are at least 7 million Italians who suffer from hearing problems and of these approximately 2.5 million already use hearing aids. Compared to other comparable countries, such as France, in Italy the average price for a single device (between 1,500 and 2,100 euros) is higher and with less public support for the purchase.

The investigation therefore revealed a lack of transparency of the commercial conditions applied to the public: consumers have difficulty obtaining clear information, both technical and on the price of the device and related services, usually sold combined and without any distinction. Services represent the main expense in the package, but this is not perceived by consumers.

As for the hearing aids supplied by the National Health Service, the investigation revealed serious difficulties in public purchasing proceduresdue to unclear legislation which has jeopardized the effective implementation of essential levels of assistance, in addition to strong opposition from the main commercial operators.

Faced with the possibility that public supplies will return to a 'tariff' regime on the basis of changes linked to the entry into force of the new tariff nomenclature for prosthetic assistance, the Authority believes that, to guarantee the efficiency of public spending and with a view to strengthening competitive mechanisms, the administrations concerned can carry out tenders.

The Antitrust also underlined that it is appropriate to assign the reimbursement amount directly to the patient through the introduction of a voucher or hearing voucher, to support competition between suppliers of products and services that allows access to an offer appropriate and technologically updated.

“On the hearing aid front, for some time now in Italy we have been witnessing a real 'hearing business', with companies selling instruments and services to citizens at very high prices and with opaque conditions, such as to represent a possible form of speculation harm users who suffer from hearing problems”, says Codacons.