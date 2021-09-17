Adyr Corral

California / 17.09.2021 12:47:22

The defense of the leader of the Luz del Mundo church, Naasón Joaquín García, managed to postpone, once again, the start of the trial against him on charges related to sexual abuse of minors, child pornography and human trafficking.

In a hearing today, a judge in California confirmed that the trial against the so-called Apostle of Jesus Christ will begin until May 9, 2022.

Before this change, it was scheduled that today the preliminary hearings of the case would begin, and that on the 27th of this month the trial would begin for the charges in which Naasón has pleaded not guilty at all times.

It is not the first time that the defense, led by Alan Jackson and Caleb Mason, has managed to delay the start of the trial against the religious leader.

This, after they argued in April that they had been denied requests for an expedited process and in accordance with due process, which includes access by the legal team to exculpatory documents and files.

They also considered that the demand for a bond of 90 million dollars was a sign of inequity in the system, since some charges have been dismissed in the case.

Yesterday, through a statement, the Light of the World maintained that it is not the first time that its “Christian faith and beliefs have been defamed in this case”, despite the fact that its “fundamental moral and civic principles have always been respect to the law of the country, respect for human rights and the dignified treatment of all people ”.

Likewise, they were confident that, once the process against the Apostle of Jesus Christ in the United States ends, his innocence will be proven and he will be acquitted.

