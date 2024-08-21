CDMX.- The federal court has postponed until further notice the hearing in which the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) was to orally accuse and request a sentence of 82 years in prison against Jesús Murillo Karam for the first case brought against him in the Ayotzinapa case.

The Federal Criminal Justice Center of the Northern Prison had scheduled this Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to carry out the intermediate hearing of the criminal case in which he was prosecuted for the crimes of torture, forced disappearance and against the administration of justice.

However, the courthouse staff informed the parties that the hearing would not take place, without giving further details. In fact, they were notified of the postponement orally and have not been notified of any official notice to specify the reasons, according to what this newspaper was able to find out. This justice center, like the others in Mexico City, closed its doors yesterday in protest against the judicial reform proposed by the Federal Executive. The different jurisdictional bodies agreed that they would only process urgent matters.

The hearing of Murillo Karam, Attorney General of the Republic, is not considered an urgent matter, because its postponement does not imply an irreparable affectation of his personal freedom or personal integrity, since he is under house arrest and under medical care.

A hearing against Murillo Karam for the ‘Historical Truth’

The judicial case in question was the first charge brought by the FGR against Murillo Karam for the Ayotzinapa Case and for which he was arrested on August 19, 2022, at the door of his home, in Lomas de Chapultepec, Mexico City.

The FGR accuses him of being the architect of a setup called “historical truth” in this matter, because he allegedly ordered the alteration and manipulation of evidence and the diversion of lines of investigation, contributing to concealing the whereabouts of the 43 missing students. Under his administration, according to the accusing party, there was planting, manipulation and disappearance of evidence in the Ayotzinapa Case, in addition to the fact that he offered three press conferences between October 6, 2014 and January 27, 2015 in which he disseminated information allegedly obtained through torture of four suspects. The FGR argues that the diversion of the investigation resulted in the students not being located since the night of September 26, 2014, when they were kidnapped and disappeared in Iguala. For this case, in June 2023 the FGR presented its indictment before the control judge to request a sentence of 82 years in prison and the payment of a fine of 1 million 792 thousand 400 pesos against the former official. After that procedure, due to suspensions of protection, the holding of the hearing in which the former Attorney General was to be orally accused was delayed for 14 months. Now that the date arrived, it was postponed again due to the strike. In addition to this file, Murillo Karam has another ongoing process for the crimes of torture, forced disappearance and coalition of public servants, for the case of the alleged harassment of Felipe Rodríguez Salgado “El Cepillo”, alleged member of Guerreros Unidos.