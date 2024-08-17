Ciudad Juarez.- Walking, dressed in blue jeans secured to his waist with a white lace between the front buttonholes of the pants, a black T-shirt and black tennis shoes, Juan Manuel JC arrived at the intermediate hearing for the criminal proceedings against him and his brother, José Rodrigo, for the murder of two brothers found at the end of May and beginning of June 2023 in a disused well of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) in the Villas de Alcalá neighborhood.

Juan Manuel was arrested on June 11 last year and was brought to trial days later, which resulted in him being given a 12-month preventive detention order. However, the year passed and his private lawyer took steps with the federal court to get him out of Cereso 3 so he could complete his trial in freedom.

On December 7, 2023, José Rodrigo was brought to trial.

At the hearing, José Rodrigo stated that “with all due respect, Your Honor, what they said was not possible that day, because I was inspecting a vehicle.”

It was a 2016 Nissan Versa owned by a neighbor named Juan, the first witness, who repaired it with the help of a mechanic nicknamed “Meny” and named Antonio, the second witness. JC said that since he is a motorcycle mechanic, he preferred to ask Antonio for help to repair his neighbor’s sedan, and while they were doing so, the third witness and Juan’s wife, Griselda, arrived.

That repair, supposedly, took them 12 hours, from 7 pm on May 29 to 7 am on the 30th. They were the solenoid sensor connectors, which goes in the transmission, so they had to “lower” the transmission from the engine.

Juan Manuel also declared that the Istanbul Protocol that he had requested in June when he was arrested had not been implemented, because, he said, he was tortured until he signed the statement that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had prepared. Otherwise, he said, they would harm his 12-year-old son.

Although the judge then said that the protocol could still be applied, to date there have been no results, according to Juan Manuel’s lawyer.

The official report states that Francisco Daniel and Cristian Alejandro, both adults, brothers with the surname BR, went to a house in the Villas de Alcalá neighborhood for marijuana, but the JC brothers (Juan Manuel, José Rodrigo and a third who remains at large), in addition to two other men, attacked the first ones until they died by asphyxiation by strangulation, with ropes.

They were then transported in a grey and black trailer to the intersection of Acacias and Jesús Macías streets, where there was a well and a disused JMAS cistern and they were dumped there.

The bodies of the brothers were found and extracted two days apart due to the difficulty in removing the second one, since he was found at a depth of 40 meters, according to information from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the defense of both (private for Juan Manuel and public for José Rodrigo) indicated that the documents resulting from the complementary investigation were not presented to them, yesterday’s intermediate hearing was postponed until October 21 at 12:00 noon.

