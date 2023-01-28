Although there is no cure for this condition, detecting signs early can help control the disease.

According to the British “Sun”, a group of paramedics at Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania, said that you may be able to hear one of the first signs of Parkinson’s disease.

Their research revealed that patients with early-stage Parkinson’s tend to speak in a calmer, more monotonous tone.

In order to test this, the doctors used artificial intelligence to analyze speech patterns.

Participants were placed in a soundproofed setting where a microphone recorded the speech of people with and without Parkinson’s.

The algorithm then listened to the speech to detect subtle changes that the human ear might not be able to pick up on.

Paramedics have also found that people with Parkinson’s disease may also speak in a slower, more erratic manner.

“We are not creating a substitute for routine examination of the patient, our method is designed to facilitate early diagnosis of the disease and track the effectiveness of treatment,” said Ritis Maskelunas, a researcher at Kaunas University of Technology.

While experts have found that a change in speech may be a symptom, the NHS states that there are three main signs of the condition:

Involuntary shaking of certain parts of the body, known as a tremor.

slow motion

Muscle stiffness and lack of flexibility

The guidelines state that a person with this condition may also experience a wide range of other physical and psychological symptoms, and these can include: