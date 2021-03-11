Hear these women Anna Paavilainen, who highlighted the abusive behavior faced by women, got tired of being angry: Now the director is making a film about Kika

Director Anna Paavilainen says that with Kika’s music, she can catch the joy she experienced as a child.­

In her work, Anna Paavilainen has taken a stand on both stage rapes and outrageous comments faced by women. However, the director does not want to make a sacrifice for singing star Kika.

Fifteen years ago there were hot paws on the dance floor. Students study at the Theater Academy as classmates Anna Paavilainen and Pamela Tola fans both Giggle, and when one of the singer’s songs echoed on the stereo, nothing detained the young Actors.

Kikka sang energetic and good-natured pop, and the artist apparently seemed to enjoy her body.