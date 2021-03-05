The starting video from a series of guides in Russian Sign Language was a tour of the Robert Falk exhibition, which is now taking place in the Tretyakov Gallery. The launch of podcasts for people with hearing impairments was supported by VTB Bank.

The video guide will show pictures and present unique materials from museum collections and private collections in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Experts from the Tretyakov Gallery, curators of the project “Dialogues about Art. A podcast for the deaf ”, as well as teams of deaf and hard of hearing scriptwriters, editors, copywriters, cameramen and guides from the Languages ​​Without Borders educational center.

“VTB has been cooperating with the leading museums of Russia for several decades in the framework of the target program“ Cultural Country ”, – commented senior vice president of the bank Natalia Kochneva… – We are proud of the projects that we implement with our partners, but it is important for us not to stop there and develop. The bank is working to create an inclusive banking environment, and we are very pleased that our partners from cultural institutions set themselves similar tasks. “

The first video, dedicated to the life and work of Robert Falk, is played out as a dialogue between two museum visitors. It is noteworthy that Russian-speaking deaf and hard of hearing people will be able to access it from anywhere in the world at any time – via the Internet. In total, 4 podcasts are planned for 2021 for the deaf about major exhibitions that will be held in museums in Moscow and St. Petersburg. All of them will be published on the Web as they come out.

“In 2017, we launched a pilot project for the professional retraining of deaf and hard of hearing residents of St. Petersburg to work in Russian sign language in museum and city spaces as guides and tour guides,” he said. Director of the Center “Languages ​​Without Borders” Sergey Krechetov… – And for the second year now we have been filming video guides in Russian sign language. The best graduates have a constant practice of interaction with museums and now implement unique projects to create an accessible environment for the deaf in museums. We are grateful to VTB for supporting the project and appreciate very much that the bank strives to make art accessible to a wide variety of people. “

The first video guide has already been published, watch it on VTB’s YouTube channel.