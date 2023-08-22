Mario has returned in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but longtime fans picked up on something odd about the Italian plumber’s voice. They began to repeatedly listen to a one-second clip in which Mario says “Wonder” to try to figure out if he still sounded like the old voice actor from the series, Charles Martinet.

Martinet been doing all the wahoos and mama mias from Mario during years. His voice has been an integral part of the iconic character’s persona, so much so that some fans were shocked when it was revealed that he would not be voicing him. Mario in the movie of Super Mario Bros. (although he had a cameo). Now, Nintendo has revealed the first new game of Super Mario in five years, and some fans noted that it no longer sounded like the Martinet, at least in certain parts.

Subsequently, Nintendo confirmed that Martinet did not participate in Mario Wonderannouncing on August 21 that the veteran voice actor is retiring from the role.

“Although Charles is not involved in the game, we are excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking forward to what he will do as mario ambassadorthe company wrote in a statement.

Mario Wonder will be available on October 20 for nintendoswitch and you can test your ear by listening to the phrases that Mario says in the trailer with which the title was presented this year below:

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I am ashamed to admit that I had not noticed. When the game was released I was more excited to have a new game than Mario 2D, which I didn’t pay attention to. Yes, the phrase “wonder” sounded strange but I assumed it was because it was something I had never heard Martinet say before. I’m not sure if she would have preferred them to change the voice completely from Mario once and for all, I mean, they did it in the movie. But surely it would be much more expensive to pay Chris Pratt to record lines every time a game of Mario that someone who imitates the voice of Martinet.