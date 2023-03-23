movie trailers Super Mario Bros. have presented brief samples of the voice of chris pratt like Mario, but fans pointed out that the short-spoken Brooklyn Italian plumber didn’t sound like the voice of Charles Martinet from the Mario games. Nintendo.

Later, more of the animated film’s voice cast was revealed, including Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. But not only Pratt performed Mario’s iconic phrases during his appearance on the show The One Show from the BBC in London, but the actor explained why he was not imitating Martinet:

“There are only a handful of things that we have heard from Mario say. The ‘Wahoo!’ and some things like… ‘It’s-a me! Let’s go!’, this type of thing”, said Prattimitating the voice of Mario. “So we were trying to find a way to incorporate that into the moviebut in a way that was congruent with the story of these working-class, middle-class Americans from Brooklyn.”

“Mario and Luigi are Living” Could you get more iconic catchphrases than Mario and @ParisHilton? 👀@PrattPrattPrattCharlie Day and Paris discuss iconic catchphrases 😍#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/Yzo6QpbdQv #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/NhEEBOvoKo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 16, 2023

In another video recorded in the outskirts of London, you can hear more of the interpretation of Pratt as Mario.

Mario & Luigi together again… with @ParisHilton? You guys REALLY don’t know what’s about to hit you. I promise you, this is going to be what you’ve all been waiting for… and you will NOT be disappointed. Follow me down Rainbow Road April 5th – LEESSGOO!! 🍄🌈 #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/5oJ3Wix22i —Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 20, 2023

“To us, it made perfect sense,” co-director Aaron Horvath said of the performance of Pratt of Mario. “He’s very good at playing a working-class hero with a lot of heart. For the way we characterize Mario In our movie, he’s perfect for the part.” The director described the brothers Mario as “working-class kids…from a family of Italian immigrants” who end up being transported to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Although Mario has spoken little in publicity, producer Chris Meledandri defended the casting choice in an interview with Animation Magazine.

“When people hear the performance of chris pratt, criticism will go away, maybe not entirely – people love to give their opinion, as they should,” said the Illumination founder and CEO. “I’m not sure this is the best defense, but as a person who is of Italian-American descent, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans… I think we’ll be fine.”

The movie Super Mario Bros. features the performance of chris pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as MarioCharlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad and Jack Black (jumanji) as Bowser. The cast also includes Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Saturday night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. The movie of Super Mario Bros. It will be released in theaters on April 5.

Via: comic book