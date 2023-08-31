Annoying as insects, ‘flyers’ appear as dots, filaments, spots of various shapes and sizes that float in the field of vision. There may also be flashes of light that appear and disappear for weeks or months. Due to visual difficulties, especially when reading, the patient considers the problem highly disabling, to the point of reporting an impact also on mood and quality of life, as explained in the sixth episode, just published, of ‘Listen and you will see’ , the podcast of ‘L’Oculista Italiano’ to promote and support the well-being of sight and learn to know and protect our eyes.

Technically defined myodesopsias, ‘floating flies’ – explain the protagonists of the podcast – should not be underestimated, and require the timely opinion of an ophthalmologist, when they appear suddenly and accompanied by flashes of light because they could indicate serious eye problems, such as lacerations retinal, retinal or vitreous detachment. While listening, it is also discovered that the visual spots are due to the accumulation of collagen fibers or deposits that form inside the vitreous body, the transparent gel that occupies the inside of the eyeball. Due to the continuous movements of the eye, these fibers move frequently and what is perceived is the shadow that the fibers themselves project on the retina.

These spots or filaments appear after the age of 50, due to a degeneration process connected to aging, in particular to dehydration, but the process can be significantly accelerated by trauma or high myopia.

Among the advice of the narrator to prevent the disorder, there is that of increasing hydration: drinking lots of water, in fact, favors the re-expansion of the vitreous mass and reduces the movement of the fibrils, allowing a clear decrease in the perception of floaters, with a significant improvement in vision. In addition to eating fruit and vegetables, rich in antioxidants that counteract the aging process, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, without protective glasses, because UV rays accelerate the degradation process of the fibers of the vitreous body, the podcast informs also on specific foods to slow down and counteract the degeneration of the vitreous body.

One more reason to listen to the latest episode entitled 'Flying flies and vitreous degeneration' just published in 'Listen and you will see' the podcast of the Italian Ophthalmologist