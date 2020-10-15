So long wait Swaminathan explained the priority, ‘Most people will agree that the healthcare workers will first start with the frontline workers, but there will also be a look at who is at risk. After them the elders and then in this way and so forth. ‘ He said that a lot of instructions will come but he feels that the average human, young healthy person may have to wait till 2022.

Who will get it first? Swaminathan said that no one has made such a vaccine as much as is required. So there will be a vaccine in 2021 but in limited quantities. Therefore a framework has been formulated to decide how countries will decide who to vaccinate first. People think that we will get the vaccine from 1st January or 1st April and everything will be normal after that. it’s not going to happen.

Difficult Oxford Vaccine this year Earlier, Kate Bingham, chief of Britain’s Corona Vaccine Task Force, said that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could arrive by the end of this year but it is more likely that the vaccine will come early next year. Earlier there was a possibility that by the end of the year this vaccine would be allowed to be used in an emergency. Britain’s vaccine was considered to be at the forefront of this race but its trials had to be stopped in the middle.

The path to vaccine is not easy After a volunteer fell ill, trials on Oxford’s vaccine on about 30,000 people worldwide were stopped. However, later it started back. After this, trials of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were also stopped. The company claims that if the vaccine trials were found to be successful, only one dose of this vaccine would give protection against the virus. The company’s plan is to conduct a trial on 60 thousand people, which, if it starts again, will be the biggest trial ever. At the same time, trials of Eli Lilly, an anti-drug company, were also stopped. However, the company did not say what caused the trials to be stopped.

While the whole world is expecting the introduction of Coronavirus Vaccine by the end of this year or early next year, healthy people may have to wait until 2022 for the vaccine. First, the vaccine will be given to health workers and those who are at greater risk of infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) has given information about who will be given priority for the vaccine. In a question-and-answer event conducted online, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that by the end of 2021, an effective vaccine will arrive but its quantity will be limited.