Bacterial infections of the oral cavity can endanger the health of internal organs, while malocclusions or other defects of the teeth often underlie postural defects and joint pain. As the experiences of some champions show

A healthy set of teeth helps to live better, and in the case of sportsmen, also to win races. On the occasion of the International Sports Day (April 6), dentists recall how the health of the mouth affects that of the organs and that any infections and problems of the oral cavity can have repercussions on the joint, muscle, cervical and lumbar layer, up to involve knees and feet. In the case of athletes, as explained by the dentist Fausto Madaschi, who follows various international athletes, “We must consider that a possible twist facilitates trauma and the performance cannot be at the top due to conditions that are not ideal at the postural level”. The explanation of the role of dental health for posture and balance is scientific: in the scheme of the motor homunculus – which indicates the areas of the cerebral cortex involved for movement – the mouth alone represents 35% and, together with the hand and foot, approximately 90%. Confirmation comes from the recent Jacobs case. “Marcell Jacbos became Olympic champion of the 100 meters flat and of the 4 × 100 meters relay, winning historical gold: part of this result is attributable to the extraction of a badly positioned wisdom tooth that disturbed the athlete” recalls Mario Bonino , a dentist who takes care of several samples. “As stated by his coach, the operation performed successfully before the races improved his posture, helping to bring his performance to the highest levels.”

From breath to posture

Even the mechanisms of swallowing and breathing are primary functions that are often not given the right importance but which can lead to problems at the level of posture, cervical, lumbar back pain and knees, also affecting vision. Respiratory deficits, linked to incorrect swallowing, affect the bone structure and morphology that creates weaknesses on the muscle chains. Salivation is also important: metabolic acidosis is a common condition that can greatly affect athletes: “When the body struggles to excrete all the acids through the kidney and urine, it finds a different system, the buffer system of the muscles and of the bones. The calcium removed from the muscles and bones forms salts with the acids which precipitate and over time can cause stones, arthritis, arthrosis, arteriosclerosis. Immediately – explains Madaschi – the withdrawal of calcium from the muscles can cause fatigue, pain, cramps, contractures, spasms, performance deficits. Osteoporosis can also occur – a systemic disease of the skeletal system that increases bone fragility – for which implantology and tooth replacement operations with relative bone resorption are more complicated and risky “.



Prevention

The prevention of oral health, for example, can also pass from an effective tool in avoiding trauma during sports, especially in contact sports such as football, rugby and boxing: the mouthguard. Using this protective device reduces the intensity of the impact and stabilizes the teeth. At the level of care, the bites are useful, that is masks positioned on the arches that act to solve problems such as mandibular dislocation, dental malocclusion and grinding of the teeth.