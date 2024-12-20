Roberto Bosquet, Chef Bosquet, explains step by step how to prepare three typical Christmas sweets in a healthy and homemade version: chocolate nougat, spongy Polvorones and light marzipan
A healthy version of classic Christmas sweets? Everything is possible with the creativity and advice of Chef Bosquet. A classic Christmas sweet has to meet three non-negotiable maxims: delicious, aesthetically beautiful and light. But it is also possible to make it and plate it in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Healthy #polvorones #nougat #marzipan #Chef #Bosquets #recipes
Leave a Reply