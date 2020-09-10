Nutrition and Wellness Consultant suggested Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheila Krishnaswamy is telling about the important things before work out, you can make your workout session more effective and fun. Come, let us know what are the three essential things according to them, which will help us to stay healthy in the lockdown period.

Pre and Post Workout Snacks -You must take full care of what you are eating before or after your workout session. Because your fitness does not just depend on which exercise you are doing and for how long. Rather it depends equally on what and when you are taking in your diet.

Best Pre and Post Workout Snacks Eat healthy snacks whenever you feel hungry between breakfast, lunch and dinner. These may include healthy things like roasted gram, soaked handful of almonds, fresh fruit and banana smoothie. -Be careful not to eat anything heavy for at least an hour before exercising. But you can consume any of the snacks mentioned here. Both almond and banana are nutritious foods. These work to give your body energy, so that you can conduct your workout session with full energy.

Reduce the amount of sugar To stay fit and to get the full benefit of workouts, it is important that you limit the amount of sugar in your diet. Because most people are doing work from home (WFH) nowadays. In this situation it is a common problem to lose control of your diet even if you do not want to.

Eat these when craving Therefore, do not eat anything that works to increase the amount of sugar in your body while craving or feeling mild hunger. You should avoid drinking ice cream, high sugar foods, cakes, pastries, canned juice etc. Instead, you can eat popcorn, corn, oats, oatmeal, poha, apple, piepal, guava, beet salad etc. We have already suggested you the option of other bananas and almonds.

Avoid this carelessness During the stay in the house, the most carelessness is about drinking water. Usually during office breaks we keep taking liquids. But do not take such breaks even at home and drink less water. Due to this, there is a problem of dehydration in the body. To avoid this, it is important that you consume sufficient amount of water. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. With this, start the morning with fresh water and drink water even before bedtime.

It is very important to do smart work along with hard work, if it is a good result for any work. Because this smart work can reduce the dime period of your hard work. Also, you can also get better results within the time limit. The chances of this increase even more when it is related to the correct result or weightloss of the workouts …