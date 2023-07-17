There is a biological age and a chronological age. The challenge must be to ensure that the first wins on the number linked to the year of birth written on the identity card. It was launched by the doctors of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi), who propose a model capable – they explain – of helping both people and the economy, as well as guaranteeing savings for the National Health Service. A “scientific and socio-economic project for the country”, the experts define it. The tools to be put in place to ensure longevity in health are diverse and range from sport in the recipe to investments aimed at prevention. The federation will devote a focus to this mission. This will be discussed during the XXXVII National Congress of the Fmsi, entitled ‘Biological age, personal age 2.0. A healthy longevity’, which will take place in Rome, at the Congress Center of the Rome Cavalieri Hotel, from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 July.

“The prevention, precision and prediction tools of sports medicine – from correctly prescribed physical activity like a drug, to the evaluation of the functionality of the ‘man-machine’ – can play a very important role not only in the sporting context, but also within the employment and social security system”, ensures the Fmsi, which proposes the “transfer of medical-scientific knowledge of sports medicine in favor of the socio-economic system of the country to combine health, economy and social system”.

“Many scientific studies have shown that the symptoms of most non-communicable diseases (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, tumors, but also depression, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s) – which are constantly increasing especially in countries such as Italy, characterized by aging of the population – also manifests itself tens of years after their actual onset. Not only that: several studies have also demonstrated how economic investment in care (American model) produces less health than investment in the ‘social-health’ sector. in a word, investing in prevention has a double impact: on people’s physical and mental health and, consequently, on the sustainability of the country’s socio-economic system”.

What can be done by implementing the measures identified by sports medicine? “It could be possible to define the retirement age of the various categories of workers not only on the basis of a personal criterion linked to life expectancy, but also on a medical-scientific basis: a functional evaluation methodology that can also be used in the insurance context ( life insurance policies for example) or still in the banking sector (mortgages)”, suggests Fmsi.

“The one proposed by the Italian Sports Medicine Federation is a model that intends to bring the value of scientific knowledge into the strategic choices of the political, economic and social system, not only for the improvement of people’s health and quality of life, but also in key to saving the NHS and strengthening the country’s prospects”, conclude the experts.