A healthy gut microbiota can better defend the body against serious infections. These are the conclusions of a study published in ‘Lancet Microbiome’ signed by researchers from the University of Amsterdam and University of Turku (Finland). “Alterations of the microbiota are common in patients hospitalized for serious infections and preclinical models have already shown that butyric acid-producing intestinal bacteria protect against systemic infections – explain the researchers – However, the relationship between the alterations of the microbiota and the greater Susceptibility to serious infections in humans remains unclear.”

Butyric acid is found in some food products such as butter and in other dairy products such as milk and cheese. Bacteria present in the gastrointestinal tract, such as probiotics, can produce significant quantities of butyric acid by fermenting dietary fiber and non-digestible carbohydrates, the consumption of fiber-rich foods such as barley, oats, brown rice and bran, fruit and vegetables is therefore one way to obtain butyric acid.

The study analyzed the relationship between the health of the microbiota and the risk of infection. The scientists profiled the gut microbiota of 10,899 study participants, but focused on 602 people who were hospitalized for serious infections and also died. “The composition of the gut microbiota of these participants differed from those without the need for hospitalization for infections – explains the research – Specifically, a greater relative abundance of butyric acid-producing bacteria was associated with a reduced risk of hospitalization for infections”. In conclusion, “butyric acid-producing bacteria can protect against infectious diseases that lead to hospitalization – the researchers conclude – further studies should investigate whether modulation of the microbiome can reduce the risk of serious infections”.