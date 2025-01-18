I love brownies and also lemon, and what better than a dessert that combines both, providing benefits and delicious flavors.

Did you know that, in many cultures, lemon symbolizes cleanlinessfreshness and protection? In Indian culture, the lemon tree is associated with good luck and prosperity; Families hung lemons on doors to ward off negative energies. During the European Renaissance, lemons were so exotic that they adorned paintings and banquets, symbolizing luxury and sophistication. They were even given to nobles as a gesture of friendship and health. What better way to start the year than with these blessings?

There is one usefulness of agendas that I find wonderful: writing down your menus and recipes to remember them in the future. I found an agenda that I thought was spectacular, full of flowers, roses and colors. Although I would love it to also have lemon blossoms, it also inspires me to give thanks every day for the gifts that life gives us. It’s perfect for scoring the menus that have made me happy on special dates and, why not, also those recipes that have conquered my family’s palate.

Ingredients

For the brownies:

150 g of almond flour (you can replace it with coconut flour and/or buckwheat flour. Another option is teff flour or any other nut flour).

150 g of coconut sugar or your favorite sweetener.

Zest of 2 lemons (preferably organic without wax).

45 g (3 tablespoons) fresh lemon juice.

2 large eggs, at room temperature.

2 large egg yolks.

100 g of natural Greek yogurt (it can be goat, coconut or whatever you prefer).

50 g coconut oil, melted and cooled. You can replace it with butter.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

1 teaspoon ground chia seeds (optional, for more fiber).

¼ teaspoon salt.

Optional: you can add walnuts or any dried fruit to give it an extra touch.

For the glaze:

55 g of natural Greek yogurt (can be cow, goat or coconut) or whipped fresh cheese. You can replace the remaining 2 eggs with whites (whipped until stiff to add volume).

80-100 g of powdered erythritol or 120 g of your favorite sweetener.

10 g (2 teaspoons) fresh lemon juice.

Zest of ½ lemon (preferably organic).

½ teaspoon vanilla extract.





Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Line a 23 cm square mold with parchment paper, leaving it overhanging to facilitate removal from the mold. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the sugar until the mixture is soft, smooth and slightly foamy. This will help aerate the dough and give it a lighter texture. Gradually add the melted coconut oil while continuing to beat on low speed until fully incorporated. Incorporates the greek yogurt and mix well. Add the almond flour (or your chosen alternative), chia seeds (if using) and salt. Mix gently with a spatula until smooth. Finally, add lemon juice, zest and vanilla. Mix until completely integrated, but avoid over-beating. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface with a spatula. Bake for 20-22 minutesor until the edges are lightly browned and an inserted toothpick comes out almost clean. Let cool completely in the mold before final assembly. For the glaze, mix the Greek yogurt or whipped fresh cheese with the sweetener you have chosen, the lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla. If you use egg whites, ride them in the snow with a pinch of sugar or erythritol, and mix them gently with the glaze to give it volume. Final assembly: Spread the frosting over the cooled brownies. If you have used whipped egg whites, chill the glaze in the refrigerator so that it becomes firm. Cut into square portions and serve.

Lemon properties

–Kidney stones: Lemon stands out for its high citrate content. It has been shown that regularly consuming diluted lemon or orange juice, or unsweetened lemonade, helps reduce the formation of kidney stones.





–Cardiovascular health: Citrus fruits contain flavonoids such as hesperidin, which is found in the peel and white membrane of these fruits, and which can help reduce the symptoms of hypertension. They also contain limonoids, which have the ability to slow the progression of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and reduce LDL cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”) levels. The pectin present in lemon peel can also help lower cholesterol by increasing the elimination of bile acids, which are produced by the liver and combine with cholesterol.

–Antioxidants: The antioxidants present in citrus fruits also help reduce the risk of stroke, improve cognitive function, and decrease the risk of cerebrovascular diseases. A review of 14 studies involving 344,488 participants revealed that a 10 mg daily increase in flavonoid consumption reduced the risk of heart disease by 5%.

–Improves digestion: Lemon juice can relieve heartburn, nausea, gastroesophageal reflux, and abdominal pain. In addition, antiparasitic properties are attributed to it along with many other beneficial qualities.

How to make the most of citrus

The zest of these fruits is rich in antioxidants and concentrates most of the beneficial active ingredients. Recent research has shown that zest fights free radicals, helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes thyroid gland health, as well as improving the body’s absorption of iron.

References

