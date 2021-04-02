Abuse of citruses, especially oranges and orange juice in particular, can be the cause of the development of melanoma. Express writes about this with reference to data from the British Journal of Dermatology. The work was carried out by the staff of the Indiana University.

The researchers found that eating more than two servings of citrus fruits per day increased the risk of skin cancer by 63 percent. At the same time, people with light to very fair skin are most at risk.

The reason for the observed effect of oranges on the human body, according to the researchers, is the substance psoralen, which is contained in citrus fruits and has photosensitizing and photocarcinogenic properties.

Earlier, professor, doctor of chemical sciences, scientific consultant of the Interlab company Yakov Yashin named food that can lead to cancer. So, he called to reduce consumption or abandon any smoked products (meat, fish, sprats, cheese), as they form polyaromatic hydrocarbons, including benzpyrene. This list includes breads, biscuits, chips and other fried and baked foods with a “crust” due to their acrylamide content. Meat products with a “crust” (shish kebab, grill, barbecue) contain heterocyclic amines, and meat and sausage products contain nitrosamines. Cereals, peanuts, pistachios often contain mycotoxins.