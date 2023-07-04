When something fell over at Mandy Reekers (26)’s home, there was panic. She was 18 for a few days when she met Jerry de Maar (26). On their third date, they had dinner with his parents, in their fairytale courtyard in the center of Castricum. A bottle of wine fell over. Mandy Reekers jumped up, wanted to intervene immediately. But the family said, ‘Have a seat, dude. That bottle is already there, and it will be there soon. We’re going to eat first.’ Reekers: “Oh, I thought. That’s another way to do it.”

What was also different: the importance of the food that was served. Jerry de Maar attended chef training, he knew from an early age that he wanted to be a chef. From an early age he helped his mother with the food, together they picked vegetables from the vegetable garden.

But after four years of working in the hospitality industry, the romance was gone. In the restaurant he was only engaged in mass production and preparatory work – endlessly cutting zucchini into small pieces, or making potato salad all day. Or lay out carpaccio on sheets of plastic foil, so that it could be dumped on a plate in the evening. A little arugula on top and you’re done. That wasn’t his idea of ​​cooking and having a good time at work.

Photo Olivier Middendorp

If you want to earn money and want security then you have to go into technology, his father said when he asked what he should do. He became a heating engineer. Great work, relaxed, the weeks passed quickly. But he felt very little when working with pliers and wrenches, like the other mechanics. “Just solving a malfunction, I didn’t have that.”

Mandy Reekers worked as a secretary at a bank, but she wasn’t in the right place either. Once when they were standing together in the kitchen, a light went on. She had learned from Jerry that healthy and tasty food are not two separate worlds. And he really enjoyed explaining which flavors go well together. Baking mushrooms with garlic, lemon and harissa. Grill eggplant with paprika powder, salt and a little honey. Scrape out zucchini and fill with olive tapenade.

That day the idea for their company was born. They both quit their jobs and now, two years later, Mandy Reekers and Jerry de Maar are teaching others online and live via Zoom how to cook simple and healthy, with vegetables and herbs in the lead role. Or how you can eat healthy at the campsite, with one gas burner and few attributes. Tonight they eat stir-fried vegetables with fresh sage, rosemary, olives and guacamole.

Photo Olivier Middendorp

Quitting their job was quite exciting, but to be happy you have to take control, says Mandy Reekers. She learned that at the age of 18. She was then in group therapy, where she was by far the youngest. She looked at one of the mothers and thought: if I continue like this, if I continue to play the role of victim, I will be here again in a few years. Maybe as a mother of a child and with my life still not in order. “There I made the choice that I will make something of it.”