In a randomized trial in Australia, symptoms of Depression in men and women aged 17-35, 3 weeks after switching to A healthy diet.

And researchers reported in the journal (PLOS ONE) that those who continued eating healthy foods for 3 months, continued to feel better.

“This method is more cost-effective than other treatments, and it is one that individuals themselves can control,” said Heather Frances, who led the research and is from Macquarie University Sydney.

She added: “This raises the possibility that the change in Diet It may act as a treatment to relieve Symptoms of depression”.

Francis and colleagues’ study included 76 people who scored high on two measures of depression and anxiety, indicating moderate or severe symptoms of depression, and who scored high on a questionnaire about consumption of foods high in fat and sugar.

The participants were divided into two groups for a period of 3 weeks, the first changed its diet, while the second group continued to eat what it was accustomed to.

The first group received instructions from a nutritionist on a 13-minute videotape, which means they can watch it more than once if necessary.

Among the guidelines are to increase the intake of vegetables to 5 servings per day, fruits to 2 or 3 servings per day, whole grains to 3 servings per day, lean protein to 3 servings per day, unsweetened dairy products to 3 servings per day and fish to 3 servings per week.

The program also recommended daily consumption of three tablespoons of nuts and seeds, two tablespoons of olive oil, and one teaspoon of turmeric and cinnamon.

Participants were also advised to reduce carbohydrates, sugars, fatty or processed meats, and soft drinks.

After 3 weeks, mean depression scores fell to normal in the diet-change group, while remaining high or severe in the regular diet group.

“Depression is a disorder of the whole body, not just a disorder of the brain,” Frances said. “Depression is associated with a chronic inflammatory response, but what is the source of this inflammation? Previous research has shown that a poor diet increases systemic inflammation and is a contributing factor to depression.” .