The gestational diabetes It is a metabolic disorder occurs in some women during pregnancy and is associated with an increased risk of complications in the mother and fetus.

However, a strict blood glucose monitoring and nutritional intervention may improve health of women and prevent or control gestational diabetes.

The coordinator of the Department of Nutrition and Bioprogramming of the National Institute of Perinatology (INPer), Otilia Perichart Perera, pointed out that pregnant women with high blood glucose levels receive a healthy eating plan for good glycemic, metabolic, lipid and insulin control.

This decreases the risk of complications in the fetussuch as excessive growth, hypoglycemia, hypertriglyceridemia, and overweight at birth. It also prevents complications for the mother, such as preeclampsia, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

According to Perera, INPer’s Clinical Nutrition Program has specialists in endocrinology, nutrition, psychology and nursing who provide comprehensive care, intensive counseling and education in the selection and preparation of food to achieve a healthy diet. Healthy eating counseling is a behavioral strategy with good results that encourages changes in habits and lifestyles before and during pregnancy and after delivery.

The nutritional and feeding evaluation of pregnant women carried out by the clinical nutrition personnel specialized in the perinatal area of ​​the INPer takes into account sociocultural, metabolic and weight gain aspects to detect the main nutrition problems and provide a solution with an individualized scheme and supplementation and healthy, based on vegetables, fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, seeds and fish.

According to Perera, heWomen with gestational diabetes have a high consumption of ultra-processed foods, refined flours, added sugars and syrups. Therefore, metabolic health during pregnancy requires a healthy diet, physical activity, optimal hours of sleep, reducing and controlling stress and, where appropriate, attention to mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression.

In addition, the woman with gestational diabetes must have a family and partner support network, as well as pharmacological treatment in case there is not good adherence to the eating plan. The recommendation for women with obesity is that they gain five to nine kilograms during pregnancy and weight loss is not promoted at this stage..

INPer conducts clinical studies in coordination with the Clinical, Gynecological and Perinatal Endocrinology areas to improve the health of pregnant women and prevent gestational diabetes and complications in the fetus. According to Perera, 30 percent of pregnant women seen at INPer have gestational diabetes.