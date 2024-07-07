There is growing evidence that a diet rich in plants and low in salt, saturated fat and processed foods benefits overall health. Healthy diets can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

New, this time, a study shows that eating a healthy diet in older age can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Read also: What are the five brain foods?

New research offers more evidence that healthy eating throughout life is key to maintaining cognitive function as we age.

Research suggests that the earlier people adopt healthy eating patterns in life, the more likely they are to remain mentally alert into later life.

The British website Medical News Today reported that the study collected data from 3,059 people over seven decades. All participants in the study were born in March 1946 and were registered as children in the National Survey of Health and Development of the Medical Research Council in the United Kingdom.

Read also: These are the 6 best foods for the brain

For more than 75 years, participants in this survey have answered questions and taken tests about diet, cognition, overall health and other factors.

In the study, researchers assessed participants’ food intake at five time points between ages 4 and 63, using recall and food diaries. The researchers also measured participants’ cognitive abilities at seven time points between ages 8 and 69.

Then they investigated the relationship between diet and cognition.

Read also: Here are the best foods to stimulate memory

Healthy eating is good for brain health.

Researchers used the 2020 Healthy Eating Index from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Health and Nutrition Service to assess the quality of participants’ diets.

On this index, eating more foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, dairy products, and seafood, increases scores. On the other hand, eating more refined grains, sugar, sodium, and saturated fats decreases scores.

Researchers found a strong relationship between diet quality over time and cognitive ability. Participants who maintained high cognitive ability into older age tended to eat more foods that scored high on the Healthy Eating Index, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, and foods that were low in added sugar.

Read also: Good news for those who adhere to a healthy diet

According to the study summary, 47% of participants who followed the low-quality diets were on the lowest cognitive trajectory, and only 7% were on the highest cognitive trajectory. In contrast, 48% of those who followed the high-quality diet were on the highest cognitive trajectory (only 8% were on the lowest cognitive trajectory).

Although all participants tended to have healthy diets in adulthood, differences in childhood diet quality influenced later-life eating patterns, noted researcher Dr. Kelly Kara, a professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

“This suggests that food intake early in life may influence our dietary decisions later in life, and the cumulative effects of diet over time are linked to the development of our general cognitive abilities,” Kara said in a press release.

Read also: 5 tips for organizing food after vacation

Kelsey Costa, a registered dietitian, agreed with Kara’s statement, but stressed that improving diet later in life can have a significant impact on cognitive abilities.

“The results of this research suggest that making changes to a healthy diet through midlife is associated with good cognitive abilities later in life,” Costa said. “This adds a glimmer of hope that the effects of poor diet early in life can be at least somewhat reversed.”