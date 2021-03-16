Brand Studio for Green Life

More and more people in the world are turning to a healthy and balanced diet. They seek to be in harmony with nature and find a real contact with nutritious food and fresh flavors. This trend is growing, but the reality is that not everyone has time to buy, sanitize and divide vegetables on a daily basis. So, frozen options are key to being able to consume plant-based foods in a practical way. And what better way to do it with Green Life, which is looking for a way to incorporate innovative and tempting options for those seeking a change.

Green life launched its new Veggies. These are vegetable burgers in four varieties: peas and broccoli; pumpkin and corn with chia seeds; spinach and bell peppers; and lentils and carrots with sunflower seeds. All are suitable for vegetarians (Not so for vegans) and they add to the wide line of frozen vegetables offered by the brand. They are ideal for those who want to join the healthy path, since they are not pre-cooked or pre-cooked.

The Veggies are made with fresh vegetables, grown in the company’s own plant, with the best techniques and all the care. The brand, which has been in the gastronomic market for more than 30 years and was a classic of the 80s, today returns with more impetus with this new proposal. “The green spirit of the Green Life brand had a marked direction, and the incorporation of Veggie was a natural path to which we should take the brand,” say its creators.

A product that is here to stay

It has everything you need to become an emblem of healthy eating. The vegetables that make up hamburgers are grown at the Green Life plant, located in the agricultural heart of Argentina, on the banks of the Paraná. A specialized agronomist team is in charge of the supervision and advanced application of sowing and harvesting techniques. Vegetables are harvested at their peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested at temperatures of -18 ° C. This process, called IQF, freezes vegetables quickly and individually, and allows the oxidation stage to slow down. In this way the true nutrients in each are frozen, so each Veggie offers natural, real and honest flavors.

Excellence in the production process is guaranteed not only by the control of the crops, and the sowing and harvesting techniques carried out by the own team of agronomists, but also by what happens inside the plant, located in Arroyo Seco. This has a total cold storage capacity of 16,000 m3. In 2008 the capacity was expanded with two new modern cameras. The place is exclusively destined for the processing of super-frozen vegetables. Total, More than 2 thousand controls are carried out to guarantee the highest quality standards, to offer a wide variety of products.

“For a company like ours, an expert in animal protein, this path represents a challenge. From our headquarters the course had already been set, through Marfrig’s alliance with ADM and the creation of Plant Plus Food, aimed at vegetable protein. To this we add all the sustainability programs that guided the 2020 work and will continue to deepen in 2021. I believe that this is the direction, and if we think about the food of the future, achieving balance is the objective to which we must orient ourselves ”, they highlighted from the company.

“The category, which seemed dormant, grew a lot during confinement, first as a solution to the need for vegetables. But then, when the restrictions were removed, the growth in sales volume was maintained. Undoubtedly this is part of a cultural change that is being experienced and that speaks of new consumption habits ”, indicated María del Carmen Giorello, General Manager. From Marketing Argentina, in relation to new trends in food in the country. “Today in Argentina 32% of the population is flexitarian, and we no longer speak only of millennialls and centennialls. Consumers more than 50 have adhered to this change without major problems, seeking an achievable balance, through the replacement of animal proteins ”, he added.

With more than 30 years of experience, Green Life is a company highly valued by those who know the food industry. It is one of the most reliable and one of the most chosen by consumers. With the Veggies it adds a new milestone in its history.