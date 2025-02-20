Has it happened to you that every time you go to the supermarket you are more complicated to choose in the linear of the milk products? And over time, the industry offers us more variety of dairy products that are an excellent … Source of calcium and probiotic proteins, but are they all of the same quality? The answer is no, and today I want to give you some tricks to be able to make a good reading of the nutritional labeling and to be able to identify the healthiest products and what aspects you must Take into account when making your choice.

How to choose the best yogurts?

Yogurt is a very complete food, on the one hand there is its protein content of high biological value, its calcium content and vitamin D and A and another, its contribution in probiotics that help us strengthen our microbiota and immune system.

Many of the commercial options we can find are rich in sugarsflavorings and other additives that nothing contributes nutritionally, so if you want to choose in better yogurt, you must look:

– List of ingredients: containing milk and lactic ferments such as bifidobacterium and lactobacillus among others.

– Try Avoid containing added sugarssyrups, artificial coloring and other additives such as carragenin that are used as thickeners,

For me, the ideal option is the Sugar -free yogurtpreferably whole and without sweeteners. In this way the fat contained in the milk itself will help us to better absorb vitamins A and D. Although if you suffer from hypercholesterolemia you can choose it skimmed.

If you like a flavors yogurt, it is best to do it at home: you can add cocoa, cinnamon and fruits, they are delicious and are much healthier.

How to choose the best cheeses?

Like yogurts, cheese is excellent protein source and calcium, but its salt and saturated fat content can be raised in some of its varieties.

Cheese is an excellent source of healthy proteins, calcium and fats, but its sodium content and saturated fats can be high depending on varieties. In addition, there are significant differences between natural cheeses and processed cheeses, so the first thing we should look at is:

– The list of ingredients: The ideal is that they contain only milk, lactic crops, rennet and salt in moderate quantities. In processed cheeses, you will find molten salts (phosphates), starchs, starch, so this cheese will no longer be so healthy.

– The label: You must look at the word cheese. It looks like a joke but in the cheese substances they cannot legally put it, so that you will find that on its label it puts ‘special to melt’, or ‘special to gratin’, but the words cheese will not appear.

– The best options: They will be fresh cheeses such as cottage cheese, ‘cottage’ cheese and natural mozzarella, since they contain less sodium and less saturated fats than cured cheeses, which are concentrating on the curing when losing water.

– Advice: To enjoy a healthier cheese, choose varieties with less salt and avoid the cheeses processed in slices, creamy and of course those who do not enter the name of cheese.

How to choose the best milk?

Milk is one of the best natural sources of calcium and high quality proteins. We can find hundreds of versions in the supermarket that can include additional ingredients, which are fortified or even have flavors. Which of them would you choose the most beneficial for health?

– Ingredients: It is very simple, it must contain pasteurized milk without added sugars or other additives.

– We must avoid: The flavored or sweeteners. They contain additives that contribute nutritionally.

– The best options: Pasteurized milk or UHT without added sugars. If it is better, since its fat content will encourage the absorption of fat -soluble vitamins present in it, always in moderate consumption. If you have high cholesterol, better the half -naming.

Read the nutritional label of the dairy

When making decisions when choosing a dairy product, it is important to know the key aspects of the nutritional label:

– Ingredient list: The ingredients are listed in order of quantity, so that the first in the list are the most abundant in the product.

– Sugar content: Choose products with less than 5 grams of sugar per 100 grams.

– Saturated fats: Opt for products with less than 3 grams of saturated fats per 100 grams.

– Sodium: A healthy cheese should not contain more than 400 mg of sodium per 100 grams.

– Calcium: It is advisable to choose products that contribute at least 100 mg of calcium per portion.

If you want to choose the best dairy products, opt for those who have fewer ingredients, who do not contain added sugars, or other additives that have nothing to do with real cheese … such as starches or phosphate salts. Ellige natural yogurts, cheeses With less salt and fresh and milk without additives it is the best strategy to benefit from the properties of dairy. Reading nutritional labeling is an action that can help you make the best health decisions.

