Healthy Color, the green fast food of Sfera Ebbasta, Andrea Petagna is Marcelo Burlon makes a brace in Rome with the second store (after opening a Milan and with new points coming). The mission is clear: to sensitize the public towards greater attention to their body and organism with a menu based on vegan nutrition or vegetarian.

Healthy Color, the colorful Healthy fast food of the multi-platinum singer Sfera Ebbasta, of the player Andrea Petagna and the stylist Marcelo Burlon, doubles to Rome and opens a new store in Via Gallia 230 in the San Giovanni area from next Wednesday 23 June. The opening of the new Healthy fast food in the capital comes after the great success with the launch of the first store in Milan in via della Moscova and after the opening, last February, of the first restaurant in Rome in Via Leone IV 64, between the historic Prati district and the Vatican walls. In addition to this new store, numerous openings of the healthy chain of healthy fast food are planned throughout Italy: in the coming months, Healthy Color will arrive with new points at Naples, Turin, Parma, Milan and not only.

“We try to sensitize our public to a greater attention to their body and their organism. With Healthy Color, eating healthy is also synonymous with taste and fun ”they explain Sfera Ebbasta, Marcelo Burlon and Andrea Petagna.

Healthy Color, a healthy fast food

Burger, poke, tartare, salads, wrap, sycamore and beetroot chips, edamame and other specialties make of Healthy Color a real healthy fast food, with a wide choice for all tastes. Not only that: the sweet tooth will also find Pancake and two varieties of Healthy Ice Cream with topping of fruit how dessert.

But it does not end there: a great novelty in the Healthy Color menu will be launched right together with the opening of the new Roman store in Via Gallia. In fact, the Beyond Meat Burgers are coming, 100% vegetable with texture and flavor incredibly equal to real meat: the ideal choice for those who prefer a vegan nutrition or vegetarian.

In addition to in-store and with take-away orders directly at the sales point in Via Gallia 230, for those who live in the nearby areas it will be possible to live the Healthy Color experience even at home, with the delivery service of Uber Eats or through the riders of Healthy Color.

As with any store, the interior design of the fast food restaurant in Via Gallia bears the signature of the motorphysical street artist: colors, shapes and LEDs welcome customers in a unique and futuristic dimension.

In line with what the brand has done since its inception, Healthy Color has always paid particular attention to sustainability and the environment: the entire line of branded packaging for delivery and take away is eco-friendly . Furthermore, with the opening of the store in Via Gallia 232, the now iconic Healthy Water, the Healthy Color water packaged in fully recyclable Tetrapak with a high content of plant matter, will be available in a limited edition in three new packaging with illustrations of the faces of Sfera Ebbasta, Marcelo Burlon and Andrea Petagna.

As for the Roman store in Via Leone IV, the new point of Via Gallia is also open continuously in the afternoon with the Healthy Bar service: coffee, colored cappuccinos with turmeric, beetroot or spirulina, herbal teas, centrifuges and many others delicacies are ready to welcome customers in the central hours of the day. There is also a free Wi-Fi service.