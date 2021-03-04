The week before half term at The Academy International School was centered in promoting a healthy body and a healthy mind. There is a strong link between feeling physically well and having positive mental health.

Being active improves physical fitness and also enhances your emotional wellbeing, increasing self-esteem and helping to set goals.

It was great to see the children at school taking part in a range of special physical activities and to see the impact it had on their emotional well-being. We had professional instructors to deliver Zumba lessons, Fit Boxing classes, Yoga, personal training, and Relax Kids.

Our Academy teachers also brought their classes outside for more physical activities and follow up lessons. It was lovely to hear the enthusiastic comments from students of all ages. A great theme week which was enjoyed by all the students and staff!