The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, appeared this afternoon after the meeting at the Interterritorial Health Council. In the first place, Darias has pointed out the slight but continued rise in the accumulated incidence to 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. “We aim a incidence of 200, we have been observing a slow but continuous ascent, in a moderate way. We have passed an average increase of 1.5%. It is quite variable by communities, there is no homogeneity, leaving aside the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which have very high incidences. There are nine communities above 200 cases, another four are below 100 cases “.

According to the Health Minister, especially worrying is the ICU occupancy index: We are concerned about ICU occupancy: 21% on average in Spain, although with some communities close to 40%. “Maximum caution with the occupation of ICUs. It is important to continue with a call to care, first come the infections, then cumulative incidence, income and death“.

Vaccination plan

The head of the Health portfolio has shared the latest vaccination data in Spain, with more than 11.4 million doses administered: more than eight million have received at least one dose, while 3,185,186 people have received the complete guideline. “Every time a person is vaccinated it is a new emotion, we are anxious and waiting for them to call us to go get vaccinated, to get vaccinated safely. Vaccines save lives and are effective. This minister is waiting to get vaccinated when she gets the vaccine that she gets. Vaccines will change our lives, are our most powerful tool for economic recovery. The advance purchase has allowed us to be in this significant increase in the arrival of vaccines. Next quarter we will receive 38 million and 48 in the third quarter. “An amount that has been increased with the advance of Pfizer doses corresponding to the fourth quarter.

As for the most immediate objective, Darias assures that it will try to finalize the vaccination of those over 80 years old this week. “We have to conclude the vaccination of people over 80 years old as soon as possible this week, they are the most vulnerable people. There are about 95% who have received both doses and around one 54% who have received the first dose“Another of the highlights of his appearance was the need or not for a second dose to people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.” We are working to provide an answer on the second dose of AstraZeneca. What we know is that it is important to apply the second dose to protect the elderly and the most vulnerable “.

Janssen vaccine

“As you know, Janssen vaccines have already arrived in Spain. According to the indications they are in a central warehouse so that when the PRAC issues considerationIn the next few days, we can make the corresponding doses available to the communities. It’s a path we’ve traveled before with the AstraZeneca vaccine. In our country it is administered to people over 60 years of age. We had agreed that Jansen’s out to the 70-79 age groups. The priority shared between the Government of Spain and the autonomous communities is to vaccinate the older than 60 years with the RNA vaccine and, if you want the EMA, from Janssen to people 80 and under and with AstraZeneca from 60 down. We are waiting for the EMA to give its opinion to get going as soon as possible, “the minister stressed.

The delayed vaccination with Janssen it does not imply, as Darias has expressed, a reduction in the doses that Spain should receive. “What has occurred is a delay in deployment that we expect will be days. We remain committed to having 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of August. Especially with the announcement of the president of Von der Leyen. “Regarding to whom this vaccine will be directed, Darias has emphasized it again:” The strategy establishes that eThe collective of 80 and below is going to be vaccinated with RNA and with Janssen. He is already being vaccinated with RNA ones. Janssen will join the EMA upon approval. “

Unilateral purchase of vaccines

The minister was questioned about the possibility that Spain, after not to extend the EU agreements with AstraZeneca and Janssen, will launch to purchase vaccines independently. An option that, he says, is not on the table. “The Government of Spain will always go hand in hand with the European Union. The Commission is working on a stage for him year 2022 and 2023, and what you are doing is starting conversations to go to centralized shoppings, in this case for purchases of RNA vaccines, which can be better adapted to virus variants. We are already talking about vaccine reinforcements, of ‘booster’, since the population in our country in 2021 would be vaccinated “.

COVID digital certificate

During his appearance, Darias announced the launch of the digital certificate, a tool that “will facilitate mobility, it will be a guarantee and it will allow us an economic recovery. We will give an account of the presentation, we hope tomorrow. The digital certificate of vaccines will count if we are vaccinated, if we have passed the disease and if we have a proof of active infection. It has an accepted use, health use: it will allow access to a second dose in an EU country. It will not be a discriminatory element, it will facilitate mobility. If the epidemiological situation, which seems to be the case, can help the economy to recover. “

Communities with the most incidence and the action plan

“With the data we have, Navarra has a higher incidence of 433, but I want to highlight the important restriction measures. Madrid follows, with 347. We ask the communities to follow the measures included in the coordinated action document, known as the traffic light document. That this increase in cases does not lead us to a fourth wave. The goal remains to be below 50 cases of incidence in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants “, has stressed Darias.

On the other hand, he has highlighted the controls that are carried out in the airports of Spain in terms of measures against the coronavirus. “We know the controls we have, Adolfo Suárez airport has been recognized as complying with the measures. I would like to recall that the Government has been adopting a series of measures to guarantee security in our country. Keep holding flight restrictions with both South Africa and Brazil, in addition to quarantine and negative PCR tests. “