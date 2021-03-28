Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirati youth Majid Abdullah Al Mazrouei returned to his normal life activities after he had suffered a complex knee injury that caused him excruciating pain with which he was no longer able to walk. The 33-year-old returned to his normal life thanks to a surgery performed at Health Point, a subsidiary of Mubadala Healthcare, the first of its kind to be performed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meniscus transplant was led by Dr. Sebastian Ordona, a specialist in orthopedic and joint surgery, who said: Majid had badly damaged the meniscus in the knee, which necessitated its removal, which made the knee vulnerable to major damage in the future.

Dr. Ordona explained that there are two menisci in each knee, each of which is a wedge-shaped disc of fibrous cartilage, and that they work together as a shock absorber between the shin and thigh bones. The meniscus performs a number of important functions, such as providing nutrition and lubrication to the knee joint and supporting the distribution of body weight over it, according to the medical consultant, who confirmed that a meniscus tear “is one of the most common knee injuries and can happen to anyone, regardless of age or activity. Who practices it ».

Majed, who had previously undergone surgery on the same knee, following an injury he sustained while playing football in 2019, sustained a lateral meniscus injury again in September 2020 when he fell on a hard surface after being dizzy. He reported that he moved between doctors in search of a solution because the severe pain had a negative impact on his life, and that he did not want to rely on painkillers, while the possibility of his travel abroad to receive treatment was unthinkable due to the restrictions of the pandemic. Ultimately, he was referred to Dr. Ordona at Healthpoint.

Dr. Ordona stressed that he is always keen in his surgeries to preserve the largest possible amount of articular cartilage in any surgery to prevent its accelerated damage in the future, and consequently erosion of the knee, due to its importance in preserving the health of the knee. But he explained that it is not always possible to save the meniscus, which sometimes needs a complete removal, as in the case of Majid, which can cause serious long-term complications to the knee, such as cartilage injury and knee osteoarthritis.

“When I saw Majid, he was unable to perform many normal daily activities due to knee pain,” he added. Given the severity of the damage, I suggested to him a meniscus transplant, which was not previously available in Abu Dhabi, but we did it in January of this year. ”