A team of researchers from the University of Bath stated in recent research that the plant-based meat it is better for the environment and human health than animal products and that the new plant compounds are designed to replace derived foods of animal origin.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Future Foods.

Plant-based meat better for the environment and for humans – here’s why

Research findings argue that because these foods are “specifically formulated to replicate the taste, texture and overall eating experience of animal products,” they are a much more effective way to reduce the demand for meat and dairy rather than simply encouraging people to introduce vegetarian whole foods including plant-based meat into their daily diet.

The research, coordinated by a team of psychologists fromUniversity of Bath, noted that plant-based meat and dairy alternatives "offer a healthier and more environmentally friendly solution that takes into account consumer preferences and behavior." The review looked at 43 studies on the health and environmental impacts of plant-based foods, as well as consumer attitudes. One study found that nearly 90% of consumers who ate plant-based meat and even dairy products were actually carnivorous or flexible; Another research revealed that plant-based products with a similar taste, texture and price to processed meat have been shown to have a better chance of replacing meat. The research also revealed that plant-based meat produced lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions than the animal products they were replacing. One study in particular showed that replacing 5% of German beef consumption with pea protein could reduce CO2 emissions up to eight million tons per year. Another research asserted that plant-based burgers were associated with up to 98% less greenhouse gas emissions than beef burgers.

The study authors stated that plant-based meat generally required much less agricultural land to generate, needs less water, and causes less pollution than animal products. Studies focusing on the healthiness of plant-based products have also shown that they tend to have better nutrient profiles than animal products, with a document finding that 40% of conventional meat products have been classified as "less healthy"Compared to only 14% of alternative plant products based on the nutrient profiling model of United Kingdom.

Not only that, plant-based meat and dairy products were good for weight loss and muscle building and could be used to help people with specific health conditions. Food manufacturers may be able to add ingredients such as edible mushrooms, microalgae or spirulina to plant-based foods, enhancing properties such as amino acids, vitamins B and E and antioxidants. Future innovations in processing and ingredients are likely to lead to further nutritional improvements of plant-based meat.

The author of the study, Dr. Chris Bryant of the University of Bath, explained that: "We are seeing more and more how plant-based products are able to shift demand away from animal products by appealing to three essential elements that consumers want: taste, price and convenience. This review demonstrates overwhelming evidence that, in addition to being much more sustainable than animal products in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, water use and land use, alternatives to plant-based animal products also have a wide range of benefits for Health".

“Despite the incredible progress made by plant-based meat producers in recent years, there is still enormous potential to improve its taste, texture and the way it is cooked. There is also enormous potential to innovate with ingredients and processes to improve their nutritional properties, for example by increasing the vitamin content ”.

Research authors specified that while there are health benefits of these products over meat, multiple personal factors will impact health, including overall calorie consumption and exercise / activity levels. Dr. Bryant noted that now More research will be needed to make these improvements a reality, ensuring that producers can make better tasting, healthier products and provide consumers with sustainable options that are more likely to reduce demand for animal-based meat.