“The establishment of the parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases has a fundamental importance in the sense that it tends to bring together the suffering represented by patients, with those who treat the suffering, therefore health workers, researchers and the policy that must take measures, including updating Annex 8 of the Lea ‘List of chronic and disabling diseases and conditions’. It must be reviewed to understand how many of these autoimmune pathologies are included and how many are still to be included, because their field is immense” . Senator Ignazio Zullo (Fdi), of the at the instigation of Zullo himself, with the support of the Honorable Ilenia Malavasi, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, and with the collaboration of FB&Associati.

“There is a need for communication to raise awareness of these pathologies – underlines Zullo – and above all to guide operators to an interdisciplinary approach because autoimmune diseases affect multiple organs. Therefore, our task is to stimulate interprofessional, interdisciplinary dialogue and find tools that can improve the quality of life, including work, of patients with these pathologies. It is a path that we must follow together and it is a path that must find its recognition within the regulatory instruments that we must reconcile in light of a new organization of the NHS”.

Among the objectives of the new Intergroup, made up of 16 deputies and senators elected in the 19th legislature, is the implementation of Annex 8 of the Lea. “It is a tool widely used by doctors, in particular by general practitioners, on which action must be taken because it determines chronic pathologies, possible ticket exemptions, invalidity and diagnostic services. It must also be updated with a view to rationalizing resources”, he concludes.