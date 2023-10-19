“There is a paradigm shift in the National Health System (NHS), with community homes and the family and community nurse. In the healthcare of the future, the nurse is a reference figure, but there are critical issues. Before risking the NHS becoming unsustainable, it is necessary to find solutions and organizational models different from the current ones.” This was said by Maurizio Zega, president of the Order of Health Professions (Opi), among the health players present at Welfair, the ‘healthcare fair’, the new format of Fiera Roma running until 20 October.