Genoa, two thousand health workers in the square to say no to violence in the ward



Genoa – Between 1,500 and 2,000 health workers took to the streets this evening (Wednesday 3 May) for a torchlight procession, which left from Piazza De Ferrari and headed for Brignole, in memory of Dr. Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist from Pisa killed by one of her patients.

The event, which sees the adhesion of professional orders and trade unions, was born to protest against the escalation of violence to the detriment of health workers and health care partners which also occurred in Genoa.

It ended with a long round of applause to the psychiatrist killed in Pisa and Genoese colleagues attacked in the emergency room the demonstration of Genoese doctors. Alessandro Bonsignore, president of the medical association, explained how “episodes of this kind shouldn’t happen” and how “the response of the sector that took to the streets in large numbers is important”. “Starting tomorrow we need to work – concluded the president of the doctors – to prevent certain tragedies from happening again”