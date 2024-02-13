“We appreciate the Government's bill on employment. The country is experiencing a historical moment in which the sustainability of the National Health Service is at risk and the changed socio-health framework does not allow nurses to operate appropriately to provide adequate responses to citizens' needs”. Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of Fnopi – National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions, said this today during a hearing in the Labor Commission of the Chamber, as part of the examination of the Bill containing provisions on employment.

“The Federation – explained Mangiacavalli – intends to contribute to the debate with some proposals to enhance the profession, first of all the inclusion of the nurse's activity among 'weary' jobs as they are increasingly exposed to the burnout syndrome and to particularly Furthermore – he continued – we believe that the selection of personnel requires innovative criteria suitable for identifying subjects capable of responding to specific needs, beyond the knowledge and experiential background, just as we hope for organizational models to favor the conciliation between private life and professional in favor of nurses such as the establishment of childcare services, nurseries, within healthcare companies”.

“Finally – concluded the Fnopi president – it is necessary to provide measures for the economic and career development of the profession so that it is more attractive for young people, with maximum fairness and equality of access and progression between genders. The elimination of salary differences within the different employment contracts between public and private, with equal responsibilities, functions and skills”.