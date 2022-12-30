Healthcare | Work almost around the clock – new wellness areas are being prepared down to the last meters

The capital region has prepared for the fact that social security reform will bring surprises.

In the capital region let’s go to social security reform this weekend, prepared for disturbances and mistakes.

Completion of the arrangements has gone to the very last meters, for example, in the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava. Director of the welfare area Timo Aronkytö shows that a lot of work has been done with the information systems and the preparers continue to work around the clock even on the weekend.

Vantaa and Kerava have especially had to worry about whether the Sarastia version of the personnel management system will be ready in six months. The plans were renewed in the spring, when Hus Asvia withdrew from the project and had to quickly come up with another solution.

For this reason, for example, employee information is being transferred from the municipalities’ information systems to the new welfare area system only now.

The system nor has there been time to test in advance as comprehensively as is usually the case in such huge IT projects.

If the employee’s information could not be found in the system, this would affect not only things like salary payment but also the services themselves. For example, an employee of a nursing home would not be able to check the medication of the elderly person he was caring for on the computer next Sunday.

The most important information like this has been printed on paper just to be sure, but Aronkytö estimates that the information systems will be up and running on time and the employees will be able to use essential tools.

“Now I dare to trust that we will make the services work,” he says.

in western Uusimaa we are also confident, but we are also prepared for surprises.

“We are ready to take over the services in the condition they are in now,” he says Sanna Svahn. The employees of the welfare areas have just been given credentials for the new systems.

There is plenty of support available in Western Uusimaa if problems arise.

“You can’t know that there won’t be surprises, but we can react really quickly if there are surprises.”