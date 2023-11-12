Healthcare is only one aspect of the precarious situation in our country

For some the Covid it has transformed real society into a totally virtual society, a controlled society, where individual freedoms have been subjugated by authoritarian decisions that have made people more individualistic, more egocentric, more distrustful, less supportive. The virtual, self-centered and unsupportive society is the result of the transformation into a liquid society (Baumann).

In reality this social typology began long before Covid. Covid is, if anything, the result of globalization, of business with China, of gain of function of Chinese laboratories where dangerous experiments were financed by Western institutes because they are banned in the West (the HHS, the US Department of Health, has prevented the Wuhan virology institute from receiving American funding for the next 10 years – source NY Post). Nothing other than the continuation of the delocalisation which has affected and continues to affect every product sector for 25 years. The liquid society where the founding values ​​present in the last century have been sacrificed on the altar of business and globalist ideologies.

But what have we done? We, people”normal” we broke up “corrupt“from this world in which everyone wants to believe they are lords (masses’ noble society, CiT Ricolfi) and certain limits are no longer tolerated, indeed they have been demolished; because duties, civic sense, responsibility, are very rare elements of social life in a context of appearance and virtuality. Identity, traditions, respect for authority and authoritativeness which does not mean authoritarianism, have been canceled and abjured, considered heresies by the nouvelle vague. Covid, in addition to having devastated the economy, has destroyed the healthcare? It has simply accentuated the problems and shortcomings of a dying system.

The health situation of certain countries, accentuated by uncontrolled globalization and the outsourcing of the production of active ingredients hundreds of drugs with the consequences that we have seen in recent years and that we will see in the coming years. But not only. Scientific pharmacological research is still based on animal tests and not on new methods, thus wasting billions of investments and years of studies with 95% of research failing before starting tests on humans.

Monopolies which prevent the development of innovative cruelty free research. In the meantime, diseases that are orphaned of medicines, bacteria that are increasingly resistant to antibiotics, and healthcare that is collapsing with an ever-increasing cut in funding (they have been talking about investing in healthcare for decades, in the meantime they still keep the number closed at the medical faculty, they cut health workers’ pensions , they cut beds and want to repeal the negligent crime of medical error!!!), and no border controls in terms of public health (viruses and bacteria thank you).

There healthcare it is just one aspect of the precarious situation of our country. A transformation in principle. A nation founded on work, today, on holidays, travel and food and wine. A situation highlighted by the President of Confindustria, Bonomi, who recently stated and underlined how Italy will no longer exist if it does not invest in industry, an indispensable cornerstone for growing GDP and the well-being of citizens. It is necessary to ask ourselves what type of industry, on what “values” should it be based on? An innovative industry that does not relocate, that does not create precariousness, that wants to create a symbiotic relationship with its workers and with the social and territorial context as in the last century, as seen for decades in the reality of the Alto Milanese (a reality of the whole Nord) with the Tosi, the Cantoni, the De Angeli Frua, the Mocchetti, etc., who in addition to the “establishment” built kindergartens, clubs, colonies, schools, and financed basketball and football teams that played on the pitches of the top divisions.

But we must also ask each of us, Italian citizens, a question. Will we be able to ask for a social pact to guarantee decent wages for everyone, renouncing overtime hours, fewer working hours and always asking for new training, and to fight without ifs or buts, corruption, tax evasion? Will we be able to give up and not want any electoral benefits, such as various bonuses and tax breaks without applying the ISEE parameters? Will we be able not to be duped by illusory promises of tax cuts, remembering that the tax rate of the rich and super rich in the last century was 75%, while today they want to raise it to 23%? Meanwhile in this devastating and dramatic context, the Government establishes 450 thousand new entries of foreigners to be trained (with all due respect to those who have a high school diploma, degree and are precariously employed, unemployed or underpaid), certifying the complete devaluation of the investments that the State has supported in past decades for the school education of millions of Italians. But then Italy, today, is a Republic founded on holidays. Will the rules change?

