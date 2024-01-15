In 2024, 1.5 billion dollars are needed to protect the health of the most vulnerable populations affected by 41 global emergencies, in a context of war, climate change and economic instability that continue to fuel hunger, disease, inequality and migratory flows. This is the appeal launched today by the World Health Organization, with the aim of reaching over 87 million people this year. “For those facing emergencies, the interruption of essential health services often means the difference between life and death,” says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every dollar invested in the WHO guarantees a return of at least 35 dollars,” underlines the United Nations health agency.

“From mothers who give birth during a conflict to children in areas of the world affected by drought, to cancer patients or those requiring dialysis, healthcare saves human lives – highlights the WHO Directorate – It is also fundamental to interrupt the vicious circle which too often leaves populations in conditions of risk that make further emergency assistance necessary.” The resources that the Geneva agency aims to deploy this year will allow “life-saving healthcare, distribution of essential health supplies and equipment, together with the maintenance of essential services to ensure continuous care”, lists the WHO. Furthermore, it adds, the funds will support “direct access to health care for communities in hard-to-reach areas, in collaboration with local organizations, and an effective response to monitor, share information and document outbreaks and attacks on health workers.” Finally, “other important actions are maintaining existing health systems and strengthening resilience against future threats.”

In detail, 334 million dollars would be allocated to the African Region of the WHO, 705 million to the Eastern Mediterranean, 183 million to the European Region, 15.2 million to the Western Pacific, 49 million to Southeast Asia and 131 million to the Americas. “With the support of donors we will save human lives, respond to the critical health needs of the most vulnerable and help communities recover from crises with a greater capacity to face future health threats”, promises the DG who thanks for “the support received in 2023 , which has allowed us to assist millions of people. As we enter 2024 – he warns – the solidarity and support of the international community is needed more than ever”.