Healthcare | When the most expensive hospital in Helsinki opens, the staff will not be enough to keep all operating theaters open

The Töölö casualty center and the entire hospital will soon move to Meilahti in the finest facilities in Europe. However, negotiations on keeping the staff in the house are still ongoing.

At six o’clock on the morning of the first day of February, the traditional Töölö casualty center closes its doors to patients.

So if a serious traffic accident happens in Helsinki, the ambulances will head from the accident site to Meilahti. There, at Haartmaninkatu 4, the new Bridge Hospital awaits patients, whose facilities and technology are in many respects the most advanced in Europe or even the world.

Because of the framework, a seriously injured person has even better chances of recovering back to a good life. The number of professionals running the hospital, on the other hand, still causes uncertainty.

New hospital buildings. The main entrance of the Bridge Hospital is on the other side of the building and shared with the Tower Hospital. There are numerous connections between Meilahti’s buildings both above and below ground.

HS told in the fall, that the shortage, especially of nurses, is already keeping operating theaters closed in Töölö today. It makes cutting lines longer.

With the opening of the new hospital, additional tension is brought by the fact that the vast majority of nurses at the accident center threaten to quit, because they are dissatisfied with, for example, the shift system after moving to Meilahti.

Branch manager of orthopedic and plastic surgery Jarkko Pajarinen estimates that at least twelve of the sixteen operating theaters will be opened in the initial phase, or with good luck fourteen. We are still negotiating with the accident station staff.

“This is about harmonizing different operating cultures when forming a bigger team than before. The devil lives in the details, but I trust that solutions will be found,” Pajarinen says.

Read more: The most expensive hospital in the history of Helsinki cannot be fully opened due to a shortage of nurses

Read more: Helsinki’s most expensive hospital ever was completed

Read more: Another giant project for the Meilahti hospital area – The building’s price tag is more than 200 million euros

Jarkko Pajarinen, Head of Support Organ and Plastic Surgery.

Huss the most expensive construction project in history is divided into two parts, the actual Siltasairaila and the new part of the Cancer Center. In total, the construction cost 305.5 million euros and took almost five years.

Hus presented the premises to the media on Monday. On the side of the cancer center, media representatives were not allowed to photograph the facilities, but instead Hus distributed promotional photos for the media. In this story, HS only uses his own photographer’s photos, so all the photos are from Siltasairaila’s side.

The name of the hospital comes from the bridge between the two parts of the new building. Connections to other hospitals in Meilahti are also essential.

“We are on the same campus as other specialized medical care and not a couple of kilometers away. It is clearly beneficial for the patient that we can truly work together,” says Pajarinen.

In Meilahten from February, the joint emergency room is supposed to operate in three neighboring hospital buildings: Haartman, Tornisairala and Siltasairaala.

Patients who need the most demanding treatment are brought to the second floor of the bridge hospital by ambulance.

On Monday, the professionals of the Bridge Hospital practiced in a simulation a situation where a seriously injured stabbing victim was brought to the hospital.

The pride of the hospital is the Raptor hall, where the most seriously injured are taken. On Monday, for example, the professionals practiced a situation in which a stabbing victim who had lost large amounts of blood would be brought to the hospital.

The basic idea of ​​the Raptor room is that the patient should be moved as little as possible. Surgery and imaging can be performed in the room, so the patient can be examined and treated at the same time.

Such a specialized space is needed maybe a few times a week. Otherwise, more conventional rooms are used for patient examinations and procedures. The premises are more spacious and brighter than in the 90-year-old Töölö hospital.

The shock room in the emergency room is still missing beds.

Magnetic resonance imaging machine at the Bridge Hospital.

The bridge hospital is designed so that both goods and people move from one place to another as smartly as possible. So that, for example, you wouldn’t have to travel long distances for an X-ray or a blood test.

Patients and visitors arriving at the Bridge Hospital on their own will enter from the third floor through the same door as they enter the Tower Hospital.

In addition to polyclinics, the third floor houses, for example, lecture halls and a commercial pharmacy. The latter is a novelty: when leaving the Meilahti hospital area, you can pick up your prescription medicines with you, and you don’t have to visit a pharmacy somewhere else on the way home.

The tall main lobby is accessed from the same outer door as the Tower Hospital.

Bed compartments enough for four layers.

The patients’ rooms are at the outer end. Most of them are single rooms, but of course, for example, the control rooms have several beds. However, the change is big compared to Töölö’s six-person rooms.

The corridors are long, but each floor has several nurses’ workstations along the way. In the central part of the building, there are spaces for staff only, such as medicine warehouses.

Töölö Hospital, which is in poor condition, will be emptied of patients in the next few weeks and completely by summer. The hospital has already been sold to an insurance company.

A room with a bed section. Most rooms are only for one patient, but in this room a nurse is constantly monitoring the patients’ well-being.

See also Sweden's ruling party supports country's NATO entry A place for one patient in the intensive care unit.

Some of the facilities relevant to the Bridge Hospital are located on the Tower Hospital’s side. For example, there will be a joint unit of both hospitals, which prepares patients coming from home for surgery. Later, the new unit will also take care of their discharge if there is no need to stay in the bed ward for a longer period of time.

On the other hand, the intensive care unit of the Bridge Hospital treats patients from several different specialties.

Fact Siltasairaila and Söpäkeskus in numbers 16 operating theaters (12–14 will be used initially).

58 intensive care and intensive care places. In addition, one isolation room for an intensive care patient with a high risk of infection.

71 reception rooms in outpatient clinics in Söpäkeskus, 42 reception rooms in outpatient clinics in Siltasairaala.

215 infirmaries with inpatient wards that treat patients in orthopedics and traumatology, neurosurgery, jaw surgery and oncology.

69 treatment places in the medical treatment unit of the Cancer Center.

2 new x-rays, 2 laboratory sampling points.

Cancer CenterN the new section has opened its doors to the first patients in January.

Its polyclinics are already operating, but other units and functions related to cancer will be moved to new premises in the next few weeks.

The new Cancer Center uses even more advanced technology. For example, a radiation therapy device controlled by magnetic resonance imaging is coming into use, with which it is possible to treat cancers of the stomach area even better.

In addition to the new part, the cancer center also includes the old cancer clinic premises. The name Söpäklinikka will cease to exist. The new and old spaces are so closely connected that the patient may not even notice that he is moving from one side to the other.

Read more: Meilahti will soon have the only cancer hospital in Finland where you can get new technology radiotherapy

Read more: Hus opened his new Cancer Center for patients