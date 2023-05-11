Two years for a screening mammography, three months for an operation for uterine cancer which had to be carried out within a month, two months for an urgent gynecological specialist visit to be scheduled within 72 hours, always two months for a cardiological check-up to be carried out within 10 days. These are some examples of waiting times reported by citizens who also complain of malfunctions in access and booking services, for example caused by failure to comply with priority codes, difficulty in contacting the Cup, inability to book due to blocked waiting lists. These are some of the data contained in the Civic Health Report 2023 by Cittadinanzattivapresented today in Rome to the Ministry of Health.

In detail, for the first specialist visits, those that have a class B-short (to be carried out within 10 days), the citizens who contacted us – Cittadinanzattiva reports in the report – also waited 60 days for the first cardiological, endocrinological, oncology and pneumology. Without a priority code, you get to wait 360 days for an endocrinological visit and 300 for a cardiological one. And again, as regards specialist check-ups, a gynecological with priority U (urgent, to be carried out within 72 hours) was scheduled 60 days after the request. For a cardiological, endocrinological, physiatric check-up with priority B (to be fixed within 10 days), citizens waited 60 days. For an orthopedic visit, again with emergency class B, it took even 90 days. An endocrinological visit without priority class was scheduled after 455 days, a neurological visit after 360 days.

The ‘cahier de doléances’ continues: 150 days were reported for a mammography with a short category B class (to be carried out within 10 days), and 730 days again for a mammogram but with a category P class (programmable), 365 days for a gastroscopy with biopsy in case of undetermined class. For surgery: for an operation for uterine cancer that had to be performed within 30 days (Class A), the patient waited 90 days, three times as long as expected. And again: for a hip replacement operation to be carried out within 60 days (priority class B), there was a wait of 120 days, double the maximum expected time.