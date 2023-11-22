Her name is Gaia and she is a new ‘colleague’ with whom various teams dealing with relationships with patients have been able to work, in just under thirty private structures in the country’s healthcare sector. They knew her as a ‘switchboard operator’, ‘secretary’, even as a ‘pollster’. However, she is not a colleague in the flesh, a “technological heart” beats in her chest. Gaia is in fact a virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence, in fact it was called so “not by chance, but because it has the vowels Ai in its name”, and its objective is “first of all to make human colleagues work better”, he explains to ‘Adnkronos Salute Francesco Rienzi, the CEO of the company that developed it, Esosphera, a company based between Treviso and Padua.

Gaia’s mission in healthcare? It varies depending on the position in the team: mainly, it helps to cut the waiting on the telephone of those who call the Cup to book a visit or another service, allowing them to be called back as quickly as possible. But it also collects people’s opinions and suggestions to then allow healthcare companies to improve their services. The experiences of those who ‘hired’ it will be told tomorrow during an event organized at Google’s headquarters in Milan to talk about the prospects and applications of AI in healthcare, as in the case of Gaia. In technical jargon they call it generative Ai.

In practice, those who call the facilities that have it on staff could have a conversation with her similar to the one they would have with a human operator, even hearing the clicking of the computer keys in the downtime in which the virtual assistant processes the information before the next operation. A ‘ploy’ to make interaction with the user more fluid and avoid silent pauses that can disorientate. Gaia debuted in healthcare about a year ago. “The applications – explains the CEO – have concentrated on helping companies not to miss a single phone call and therefore ensuring that, in the event that they are unable to answer, they can retrieve all the information and then be contacted again. And we support the companies in monitoring the times with which they call back users (which are fundamental), helping them to stay below the threshold of 1 hour or 30 minutes, avoiding the patient having to contact the company again two or three times”.

“Then we also recommend automating some processes. Some services, the simplest ones, such as in the field of sports medicine or some radiological diagnosis activities. Situations – continues Rienzi – which do not require a great qualification and which therefore can be delegated to an automatic process. We eliminate the most repetitive actions, also allowing for less stressed operators. Gaia was created mainly on the telephone because we Italians are used to looking for companies mainly on the telephone but it is also available on ‘WhatsApp’, on chat, it also works via email, always qualifying users’ requests”.

Among the applications, the one aimed at reducing the so-called ‘no show’ is also proposed: “Sometimes – explains the CEO – we book more than one service to look for the one that gives us the shortest wait in terms of days. But for a structure it is essential not to have any gaps. Then the virtual assistant goes to remember the appointment and ask for confirmation, because today it is possible with automatic systems to start a conversation with the user on very simple tasks, and collect the answers by storing them on the systems of the company. So, if a user is no longer interested in the service, the company finds out a few days in advance and can manage the gaps that have been created. So the waiting lists can be managed in a more efficient for the future and you can also check their real state periodically to better dispose of them over time. In short, there are many methods.”

The realities that have adopted Gaia vary from GP surgeries (in group medicine) to hospital realities such as Humanitas which has placed it in another area, that is, in the collection of user feedback, on various channels, to understand how he felt when he took advantage of a service in the structure. And again there is the clinic, the nursing home.

What are the ways in which Gaia intervenes? “There are facilities that use it after hours or when the operators are unable to respond and the wait is above a certain threshold”, which can be a certain number of seconds or a few minutes. Gaia therefore intervenes in that case, explains to the user that the operators are busy and collects the information making it available to real colleagues on a web panel. The operator can then intervene and call back. “If the person feels good and is called back quickly, obviously they will still use that structure”, observes Rienzi. Then there is another method, which is to give an answer to all people in the same way, in the so-called ‘call back’ mode, and calling them all back. And then there is the automatic booking method for some simple services, which allows the virtual assistant to read the diaries directly and proceed to schedule the appointment.

Everything is managed “with maximum security from the point of view of privacy”, assures Rienzi who explains the philosophy on which he is aiming. “We believe in AI at the service of man and in our approach we do not see the risk of artificial intelligence taking over man”, she points out. “Our challenge is to increase users’ willingness to talk to a virtual assistant. And we do this by giving them positive experiences.”

Next step? “Bringing Gaia to WhatsApp also in the world of healthcare, as it is already in other sectors. Because this application is now on 85% of devices, it is therefore very widespread, and used by young people and also by the elderly. And it has the advantage that the conversation remains tracked, written. In the next few months we will come out with this option of booking directly through this channel for a couple of facilities. And then another important aspect are the agreements we are stipulating with the companies that manage the diaries of the healthcare facilities to increase the number of services that can be booked automatically”.