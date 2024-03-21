”



The public health challenge today is more access and more equal access, therefore equal treatment opportunities in the regions. From a performance point of view, ours is a good NHS. Not only that, according to international data, it is one of the health services that spends the least but achieves results in terms of quality of care. This does not take away the fact that we must continue to finance it better than what we are doing. But in addition to increasing spending, it is necessary to qualify the spending, to spend the money that is allocated well.” Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, said this, speaking at the Adnkronos Q&A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge', today in Rome.