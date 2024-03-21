”
The public health challenge today is more access and more equal access, therefore equal treatment opportunities in the regions. From a performance point of view, ours is a good NHS. Not only that, according to international data, it is one of the health services that spends the least but achieves results in terms of quality of care. This does not take away the fact that we must continue to finance it better than what we are doing. But in addition to increasing spending, it is necessary to qualify the spending, to spend the money that is allocated well.” Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, said this, speaking at the Adnkronos Q&A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge', today in Rome.
“Today we have resources that are not spent – insists Aceti, recently appointed member of the National Commission on Waiting Lists established by decree by the Ministry of Health – Some examples: for healthcare construction there are almost 10 billion euros unspent ; chapter fund for innovative drugs, every year structurally there is a surplus. On waiting lists, a priority issue at the moment, in 2022 we did not spend 152 million euros which had been allocated by the central level to the Regions”. But to improve spending “the level of quality control of this spending must also be increased, and today unfortunately we have financing of 134 billion euros in 2024, measured only with 22 indicators. And I think this is a big limitation, because we have to account for how money is used in terms of transforming services accessible to all,” he concludes.
