Healthcare | Video receptions are postponed in the Helsinki region

Remote receptions were supposed to start with the Teams program at the end of April.

Healthcare Video receptions via the Maisa web service using Microsoft’s Teams program will be postponed until further notice in Helsinki. The matter is reported in Maisa.

The reason is that the ongoing data protection evaluation in the social, health and rescue sector of the City of Helsinki has not been completed on schedule.

Teams video receptions were supposed to start in Helsinki health care at the end of April. With a video reception, the patient can tell about his situation remotely.

Helsinki from the information management director of social, health and substance abuse services Petri Otranen tells HS in an email forwarded by the city’s communications that Helsinki will continue to implement remote receptions implemented with Teams after the evaluation is completed.

Otranen does not give a more detailed estimate of the schedule. According to him, however, video receptions can be done with the Videovisit system.

In addition to Helsinki, Teams video receptions will later move to Vantaa and the Kerava welfare area.