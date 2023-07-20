After the signing of the protocol between Vection Technologies and SAPIS, the Study Center of the National Federation of Orders of Medical Radiology Health Technicians and of the Technical Health, Rehabilitation and Prevention Professions (FNO TSRM and PSTRP), the first joint training project has already been defined and presented, entitled ‘From post-processing to augmented reality: TSRM and the new images’. These are the first steps in the healthcare sector of Vection Technologies (vection-technologies.com), an international technological company with an Italian DNA – explains a note – and leader in the development of 3D and VR (Virtual Reality) solutions, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and traded on the American OTC market, which helps companies transform their production processes by exploiting 3D visualizations through powerful Extended Reality (XR) interfaces – with the introduction of the IntegratedXR® concept – thus promoting collaboration, learning and innovation in the healthcare sector.

The company, thanks to virtual and augmented reality, aims to streamline training, operating checklists, communication between healthcare professionals and assisted persons, pre-operative and post-operative inter-professional collaboration, extensive training, plant maintenance, simulations of procedures and, more generally, all hospital processes. The wide range of IntegratedXR® enabling immersive technologies – underlines the note – do not replace existing ones, but complement each other, making a significant contribution to risk reduction, process efficiency, staff and technicians professionalization for the benefit of the assisted person. The holistic digitization system proposed, in addition to reducing risks and optimizing processes in line with the organizational models indicated by Phoenix 5.0 – Reference System for Risk Management in Healthcare, 2023 Edition – allows the digital development policy of the healthcare system to be aligned with the guidelines drawn up by the Italian government in the wake of the European ones to optimize internal processes by placing the assisted person at the center of hospital management.

Digitization projects in the health sector – reads the note – require an in-depth analysis that takes into account many aspects starting from one of the most delicate, privacy. To understand how and which innovative technologies are the most suitable, Vection Technologies has worked on a mapping of all healthcare processes ranging from the preparatory phase of an intervention, to diagnostics, up to the operating room and post-operative phase, assistance during emergencies and ambulance transport, in order to determine a safer and more modern model in the hospital environment based on 3 factors: organization, training and technology.

Among the results that can be achieved starting from these elements, the following stand out: innovative teaching in Universities with Virtual Reality without interrupting the operations of hospital wards, making simulations in virtual reality to learn and manage emergency situations or, again, extrapolating the data of a person’s skeletal structure from a CAT scan and combining them with new immersive technologies obtaining visualizations and analysis of health data not possible with current hospital technologies. The results of this holistic approach translate into an improvement in the professionalism of healthcare and hospital personnel, a reduction in management inefficiencies, a reduction in investment costs and risks.

In the context of training, activated thanks to the Vection Technologies agreement with SAPIS, which over time will be structured in favor of all representative health professions – underlines the note – the choice to start from TSRM is due not only to the fact that they are the first digitized health professions (digital radiology began to replace the conventional one in the early 1990s of the last century), but also because current virtual and augmented reality technologies are based on the data underlying digital radiological images (CT and RM). In fact, the protocol provides for the provision of training plans, education courses also to address and overcome some cultural resistance linked to immersive digital technologies, as well as making the best use of the current funding guaranteed by the PNRR, in order to generate sustainable digital innovation and support for the development of the coming years.