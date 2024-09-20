Healthcare | Varusmiesliitto demands more nursing staff in the garrisons

Health care|According to the union, the adenovirus situation has overcrowded the garrison hospital of the Kainuu brigade, which has made it difficult for conscripts to receive basic health care.

Union of conscripts says that Finland needs more healthcare personnel for the garrisons. The union says that it has noticed that there is a shortage of health personnel in the garrisons, just like the rest of society.

The union says in his statement that he worriedly followed the adenovirus situation among conscripts, which, according to the union, has been particularly bad in the Kainuu brigade. The union says that the development of the adenovirus situation has highlighted the insufficient resources of the brigade’s garrison hospital to treat the local epidemic.

The union says that it has received contacts about the overcrowding of the garrison hospital, which has made it difficult for conscripts to receive basic health care.

“Conscripts have the right to statutory health care during service, and it should be ensured within a reasonable time”, says the chairman Elina Riutta In the bulletin from the conscript union.

The union according to the situation of health personnel varies by garrison. However, the union believes that the Defense Forces should review the resources of the nursing staff in order to secure basic health care for conscripts in all situations and in all garrisons.

The association suggests that the worst congestion peaks could be answered, for example, by increasing the mobility of nursing staff between garrison hospitals.

“Garrison hospitals should be resistant to virus epidemics. It makes you think about why you don’t prepare for situations like this in advance,” says Riutta.

Defense forces published its own bulletin on the autumn respiratory infection situation after the position of the Veterans’ Association. The release states that in addition to the adenovirus, there are, among other things, mycoplasma, corona and whooping cough.

According to the release, there have been a lot of sick people in relation to the number of conscripts, for example in the Kainuu brigade.

The Defense Forces admits that receptions at garrison health stations may have been overloaded.

“The challenges of the healthcare resource situation concerning society are also reflected in the Defense Forces. We are actively working to recruit personnel and improve the situation,” the release says.

To Kainu in the brigade it was stated at the end of summer dozens of adenovirus infectionsand infected people had also been hospitalized. According to the conscripts union, some of the sick have even needed intensive care. There have been cases in other garrisons as well, but more infections have been found in Kainuu than elsewhere.

However, in the first week of September, the Kainuu brigade told that the conscripts’ adenovirus situation had eased. According to the brigade, the daily reception visits at the garrison health center had clearly decreased.

At the time, there were 27 conscripts in bed in the rest ward and two conscripts in hospital. The brigade has a total of approximately 2,500 conscripts.

Department of Health and Welfare by adenoviruses usually cause inflammation in the upper respiratory tract, the symptom of which is high fever.