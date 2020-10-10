Healthcare Vanhanen believes that the sote will go to the finish line this time – “Constitutional perspectives have been weighed sustainably,” he said in Yle

The Minister of Finance did not provide details on the content of the reform. According to him, it is important that the content is told in its entirety at the press conference.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) believes that the reform of social and health services will come to an end this time. Vanhanen commented on the sote agreement agreed in Yle’s Ykkösaamu yesterday. He said he did not believe the motion would come back from the committees as a boomerang, as happened last season.

“It’s always possible, but I don’t really think so. This has now been honed in that way, and I think the constitutional aspects have been weighed quite sustainably, ”Vanhanen said.

Vanhanen reminded that attempts have been made to reform the war since 2005 and since the Best project.

According to him Juha Sipilän The (central) government’s goal of curbing costs by EUR 3 billion with the SOTE reform proved to be too ambitious from a constitutional point of view.

According to Vanhanen, the cost-curbing effect of this presentation comes from bringing together hundreds of organizations into twenty organizations, combining primary health care and specialist medical care, and providing better opportunities to develop health care as a whole.

“As a result, public finances are also doing better. Direct effects are calculated for about half a billion range, and the achievement they also have a relatively long schedule. “

However, according to Vanhanen, the reform was also necessary in view of the challenge posed by the state economy and the aging of the population.

“There is no reason to judge that productivity gains will not be achieved either” when the reform is done.

Vanhanen did not confirm Mightily news that Länsi-Pohja in Kemi would have to cancel its outsourcing of the central hospital if the proposal was approved as such. The proposal is still to be weighed by the parliamentary groups of the governing parties.

“I don’t confirm any details. Following the statements, an agreement was reached within the government on the solutions that will be made and they will be written clean over the weekend. It is very important that when the content of the agreement is confirmed, ”it is accurately stated as a whole. They are important information for everyone.

The outsourcing already done and the fate of Itä-Savo were the most difficult issues that Vanhanen said have been resolved.

“But I won’t tell you which way. They were individual important and difficult issues, but still relatively small issues in this whole. They are extremely important to those areas, and that is why it is important that, when they are told, what is involved is told in full. ”

According to Yle’s information, the negotiations would have resulted in a solution in which Savonlinna and the surrounding municipalities are allowed to maintain their hospitals, but the region will belong to South Savo in the future.