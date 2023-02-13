“I think it is most appropriate, in a syndemic vision of healthcare, to evaluate the possibility of the



set up at Palazzo Chigi a multidisciplinary and inter-ministerial table that brings together all the skills to relaunch and redesign the NHS of the future. Above all, outline priorities such as the safety of hospitals, schools and transport and the strengthening of the territory. Valuing the human capital which has contributed so much together with the citizens to overcome such a complex phase”. He underlines this to Adnkronos Salute Francis Goa, director general of INMI Spallanzani in Rome.

“I repeat – continues Vaia – We have done well in these three years of the Covid pandemic. And Sanremo, without restrictive measures such as masks, was the seal of this work. Now, however, we must look ahead to safeguard the health of Italians, young and old”.