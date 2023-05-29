Healthcare | Uutissuomalainen: A large part of the leaders of welfare areas would reduce the number of medical reports and certificates

Medical certificates are often required unnecessarily, says Jari Jokela, Lapland’s welfare regional director, to Uutissuomalai.

Medical reports and -certificates should be reduced from the current number, many welfare regional directors have told Uutissuomalai.

Uutissuomalainen asked the managers of all 21 welfare areas which statutory tasks should be eliminated in addition to the nurse assessment and care guarantee.

Nine directors mention medical certificates or statements. Western Uusimaa welfare regional director Sanna Svahnin According to

Welfare regional manager of Lapland Jari Jokelan according to this, medical certificates are often required unnecessarily, and public health care should be able to bill the actual costs in full from the employer if the latter requires a certificate for short sickness absences.

North Savo wellness area director Marko Korhonen calls for an assessment of whether the patient visit record could replace a separate, laborious statement. It would also be worth investigating whether this entry could be made by a professional other than a doctor.

In the opinion of many, the added value and effectiveness of routine health checks, such as school health checks, should also be re-evaluated.

The answers emphasize the wish for a reduction in regulation.