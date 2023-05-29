Monday, May 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Healthcare | Uutissuomalainen: A large part of the leaders of welfare areas would reduce the number of medical reports and certificates

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Healthcare | Uutissuomalainen: A large part of the leaders of welfare areas would reduce the number of medical reports and certificates

Medical certificates are often required unnecessarily, says Jari Jokela, Lapland’s welfare regional director, to Uutissuomalai.

Medical reports and -certificates should be reduced from the current number, many welfare regional directors have told Uutissuomalai.

Uutissuomalainen asked the managers of all 21 welfare areas which statutory tasks should be eliminated in addition to the nurse assessment and care guarantee.

Nine directors mention medical certificates or statements. Western Uusimaa welfare regional director Sanna Svahnin According to

Welfare regional manager of Lapland Jari Jokelan according to this, medical certificates are often required unnecessarily, and public health care should be able to bill the actual costs in full from the employer if the latter requires a certificate for short sickness absences.

North Savo wellness area director Marko Korhonen calls for an assessment of whether the patient visit record could replace a separate, laborious statement. It would also be worth investigating whether this entry could be made by a professional other than a doctor.

See also  HS Environment | Timo Hämäläinen became interested in an everyday phenomenon in Helsinki: Empty space is everywhere as unused "little deserts"

In the opinion of many, the added value and effectiveness of routine health checks, such as school health checks, should also be re-evaluated.

The answers emphasize the wish for a reduction in regulation.

#Healthcare #Uutissuomalainen #large #part #leaders #welfare #areas #reduce #number #medical #reports #certificates

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Chivas fans arrested for incident with the Tigres bus

Liga MX: Chivas fans arrested for incident with the Tigres bus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result