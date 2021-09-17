Trade unions FNV, FBZ, CNV and LAD are angry about the collective labor agreement for nurses and carers NU’91 agreed with the Dutch Federation of University Medical Centers (NFU). In a letter to the NFU, the unions write about ‘a collective labor agreement that will put a large proportion of the 79,000 employees in the UMCs on a financial disadvantage in the coming years’.











The collective labor agreement that the NFU signed with NU’91 includes a structural wage increase of 3.5 percent for the middle groups (mainly nurses) as of 1 August 2022, a one-off payment of 3.5 percent of the salary for 2021 and an increase in the irregularity allowance. And that while, according to the unions, ‘the Central Planning Bureau estimates inflation for 2021 to 2023 at 4.8 percent. A decline in purchasing power, is that the way to value healthcare workers?’, they write in their letter.

‘Not representative’

Moreover, the unions are not pleased with the fact that the NFU has only concluded the agreement with NU’91. According to them, that club is ‘not representative’ for all employees in the university medical centers. “There is no support for this collective labor agreement and one thing is certain: the unrest that was already there in academic hospitals is now being completely unleashed.”

According to the unions, the employers’ organization plays trade unions and professional groups against each other. The collective labor agreement negotiations between the NFU and the trade unions have been difficult for some time. The unions issued an ultimatum for early September and announced actions. The NFU made a final offer. After the organization reached an agreement with NU’91 this week, the employers’ organization invited the other unions to join.

The collective labor agreement that is the subject of the battle applies to people who work at Amsterdam UMC, Erasmus MC (Rotterdam), LUMC (Leiden), Maastricht UMC+, Radboudumc (Nijmegen), UMCG (Groningen) and UMC Utrecht. The NFU says it has taken note of the letter, but did not want to respond to it on Friday.

