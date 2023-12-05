After a brief decline linked to the pandemic, the journeys of hope of Italian citizens for hospital care are returning which, as always, mainly go from the South to the North. Of the approximately 8 million hospitalizations recorded in Italy every year, those involving citizens who seek treatment in hospitals in a region other than their own “are approximately 9%. AND these are mainly hospitalizations in private facilities accredited which represent up to 74% if we consider highly specialized services”, calculates Maria Pia Randazzo, head of the Statistical Operational Unit and Health Information Flows of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), on the sidelines of the presentation of the report on interregional health mobility 2022 “The ‘escape’ indices – continues Randazzo – are constant over time, net of the pandemic period”.

In addition to migration from the South to the North, “we also have that of proximity which mostly characterizes the hospitalizations of the Northern Regions which exchange services ‘at the border’, within 60 minutes of travel, also for simple opportunity on the part of citizens who find facilities equally valid in the neighboring region. This is not the case in the South, the proximity is negligible, it is worth around 6%: there is proximity between Campania and Lazio, Puglia and Molise but to a much lower extent than in the North where it is worth around 25% and in the Center (13%) “. To attract accredited private structures more, “more than 50% of mobility is concentrated in the private sector, if we then consider highly specialized interventions the private percentage rises to 74%”, he concludes.