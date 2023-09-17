Healthcare | There are no plans to introduce health center fees in Helsinki

Politicians have been debating for the second week already whether health center fees will be returned to Helsinki. An agreement has now been reached on the matter, says deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov (council).

to Helsinki with these prospects, there will be no health center fees, at least not yet for next year, according to HS’s round of calls to politicians.

Almost all welfare areas charge as much as is legal to charge for a doctor’s visit at a health center, this year 20.90 euros. The health center fee was removed from Helsinki residents more than ten years ago, but a recent official proposal proposed refund of payments as part of a large savings program.

The Social, Health and Rescue Committee is scheduled to decide on the matter at its meeting next Tuesday. The matter has been discussed for the second week already and it has sparked a heated discussion for and against.

Board chairman, deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov (kok) communicated to HS on Sunday that, in his view, the groups now “mainly have a good understanding on the matter”.

Sazonov did not comment further on what kind of solution the board is reaching or on which position the coalition finally took. However, according to him, the coalition is committed to the jointly negotiated outcome.

Previously, Sazonov has said that he leans himself in the direction of payments. Also the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (cook) to the government program the goal of nationally harmonizing healthcare customer fees has been recorded.

Board member Kati Juva (green) says that currently there do not seem to be health center fees for 2024, i.e. next year. According to him, there is so far no information about the years after that. HS has also received the same information for 2024 from another source.

“Let’s say that, of course, health center fees will come at that point, if the state decides that they will come to everyone. But at this stage, we are not taking them preferentially,” he says.

According to Juva, the Greens were strongly of the opinion that health center fees should not be introduced next year. According to him, Sdp, Vasemmistoliitto and Rkp also opposed the introduction of fees next year, which is enough for a majority in the board.

Also acting as vice-chairman of the Social Security and Rescue Board Pentti Arajärvi (sd) confirms that a consensus has been reached between the groups. However, he cannot say in more detail what kind of solution has been reached in the matter, because he himself has recently been abroad.

“Basically, the group of social democrats had a negative attitude towards health center fees,” states Arajärvi.

Board member Björn Månsson (r) says that Rkp’s group was also of the opinion that health center fees should not be returned until the government forces them to set them.

“Of course, we want to know where to possibly save if there are no payments. But that will be a matter of next year’s budget,” he says.

Basic Finnish member of the board Laura Korpinen did not want to comment on the matter, and HS did not reach the left-wing union on Sunday Samuel Adouchief.

Politically the health center fee has been a controversial issue. Last year, it was decided that it should not be brought back.

Now, the official presentation calculates that the city will receive an additional eight million euros from the health center fees, while many other savings targets are small or difficult to evaluate in monetary terms for the city.

In the savings proposal, the disadvantage of the payments is mentioned that those in the weakest position would not necessarily seek treatment in times when inequality would increase.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the board will discuss both savings and next year’s budget. The city council decides on the budget, but the board’s policy is generally sufficient for the savings program.