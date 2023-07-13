One million hours dedicated to voluntary activities, over 58,000 people assisted, 19,630 people in the field. These are some of the numbers that emerge from the first report on the ‘Enhancement of the network of allied volunteers for health’, presented today in Milan. The photograph of a silent army, and a sort of account of the economic and social value generated by patient associations. Theirs is a work worth over 20 million euros, emerges from the survey.

The analysis collects data from 5 associations – Europa Donna Italia, a movement that protects the rights to prevention and treatment of breast cancer, Ail (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma), Aisc (Italian association of heart failure), Apmarr (National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases), Uniamo Italian Federation of Rare Diseases – in collaboration with Novartis and with the technical-methodological support of PwC Italia.

During 2021, the associations and their network of volunteers provided awareness-raising, prevention, patient support and care activities by assisting people in various ways through services provided on the territory. On this basis, it was possible to estimate the economic value they generated and often not received, “over 20 million euro”. Thanks to their work, there were 70,000 free visits by specialists and 15,000 free interviews by psychologists. The five associations have raised funds for over 56 million euros through various channels, including donations, public and private tenders, 5X1000 and sponsorships.

A silent but very ‘social’ army, the channels of this solidarity network have almost 300,000 followers

To highlight the capacity for renewal of the Italian third sector also in the way it analyzes its work and “consolidate values ​​such as trust, professionalism and solidarity, and the ability to produce concrete results”, Europa Donna Italia has promoted this initiative which has obtained the consent of the Allied for Health network. “Health-related voluntary associations play an important role in our country – explains the president of Europa Donna Italia, Rosanna d’Antona – and this report emphasizes it thanks to the data presented today. The idea behind this project is to share and systematize the various expertise of the individual associations to detect the real support of volunteering both towards patients and towards the institutions and continue with a view to ever better solutions for health in Italy “.

There were 223 main communication events organized by the 5 associations on the national territory which also used their social channels – which have almost 300,000 followers – to be able to convey information, for example on campaigns and screening activities, in order to reach also the target of the youngest. The report was prepared taking into consideration the guidelines and standards for the drafting of the Social Report of the Third Sector entities envisaged by the decree of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies which provided a methodological and regulatory framework for defining the objectives, the metrics and the reporting criteria for the activities carried out by the Organizations involved.

The 5 associations involved in the report are part of the Allied for Health network made up of about 70 patient associations, a strategic alliance that Novartis has set up over 15 years ago with the aim of jointly developing solutions aimed at improving the lives of chronic patients and that have an impact on the health system, as well as identifying issues of transversal interest in the advocacy world.

“We have always been aware of the value of patient associations for the country system, fundamental players that offer an essential perspective for decision-making processes in the health field – underlines Valentino Confalone, Country President and Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Italia – In our opinion, there is this context a further room for improvement through a greater inclusion of the point of view of patient associations as formally recognized components.This is the reason that prompted us to support this initiative which highlights the essential economic and social value of associations and volunteering in the health sector. We hope that this project is further confirmation of the value of these realities both from the point of view of understanding the needs of patients and of the resources that can be invested at a local level”.